Capital constraint could be a major hurdle for doing biz: BSE chairman

BSE chairman S Ravi on Wednesday said capital constraint could be a major hurdle for doing business in future.

“Capital is going to be a constraint because of geo politics. De globalisation is happening. Every country is looking inward and every business will have to search for right type of capital. Governance framework is going to be stronger and strategic alliance is going to be important,” Ravi said.

He said in India the government was encouraging debt platform for cheaper money, which down the line would control the cost of doing business further effecting in lower cost of scrips.

The BSE promoted International Exchange at Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, has already attained `4000-`5000 crore turnover per day. “We are replicating Singapore and Dubai in a big way,” Ravi said adding that two- three issuances have been successfully made.

The NHPC green bond and the Yes Bank issuance was a big success. He said following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision the INX was working 22 hours a day.