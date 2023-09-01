Follow Us

Capfin India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CAPFIN INDIA LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹62.66 Closed
1.991.22
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Capfin India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹62.66₹62.66
₹62.66
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.50₹61.44
₹62.66
Open Price
₹62.66
Prev. Close
₹61.44
Volume
1

Capfin India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R162.66
  • R262.66
  • R362.66
  • Pivot
    62.66
  • S162.66
  • S262.66
  • S362.66

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51259.13
  • 1012.956.47
  • 2011.5951.55
  • 508.5239.75
  • 1006.7828.67
  • 2004.7419.08

Capfin India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.3651.24300.38320.25397.702,347.662,447.15
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Capfin India Ltd. Share Holdings

Capfin India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Capfin India Ltd.

Capfin India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1992PLC048032 and registration number is 048032. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Rachita Mantry
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kukreja
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Sarita Mantry
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Mohta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Capfin India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Capfin India Ltd.?

The market cap of Capfin India Ltd. is ₹17.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Capfin India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Capfin India Ltd. is 79.42 and PB ratio of Capfin India Ltd. is 5.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Capfin India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capfin India Ltd. is ₹62.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Capfin India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capfin India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capfin India Ltd. is ₹61.44 and 52-week low of Capfin India Ltd. is ₹10.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

