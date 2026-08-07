What is the share price of Capfin India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capfin India is ₹140.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Capfin India? The Capfin India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Capfin India? The market cap of Capfin India is ₹63.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Capfin India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Capfin India are ₹140.05 and ₹140.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Capfin India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capfin India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capfin India is ₹183.40 and 52-week low of Capfin India is ₹97.30 as on .

How has the Capfin India performed historically in terms of returns? The Capfin India has shown returns of -4.89% over the past day, 4.83% for the past month, -0.88% over 3 months, -23.64% over 1 year, 46.2% across 3 years, and 104.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Capfin India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Capfin India are -96.25 and 6.12 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global