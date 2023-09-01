Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.36
|51.24
|300.38
|320.25
|397.70
|2,347.66
|2,447.15
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Capfin India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1992PLC048032 and registration number is 048032. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Capfin India Ltd. is ₹17.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Capfin India Ltd. is 79.42 and PB ratio of Capfin India Ltd. is 5.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capfin India Ltd. is ₹62.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capfin India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capfin India Ltd. is ₹61.44 and 52-week low of Capfin India Ltd. is ₹10.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.