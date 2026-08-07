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Capfin India Share Price

NSE
BSE

CAPFIN INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Capfin India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹140.05 Closed
-4.89₹ -7.20
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Capfin India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹140.05₹140.05
₹140.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹97.30₹183.40
₹140.05
Open Price
₹140.05
Prev. Close
₹147.25
Volume
62

Source: Dion Global

Capfin India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Capfin India		04.83-0.887.98-23.6446.20104.04
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Capfin India has declined 23.64% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Capfin India has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Capfin India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Capfin India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5141.68140.84
10136137.68
20132134.32
50137.05143.26
100165.05174.15
200249.1213.61

Source: Dion Global

Capfin India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Capfin India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 6.60%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Capfin India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTCapfin India - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation For The Quarter June 30, 2026
Aug 01, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTCapfin India - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 01, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTCapfin India - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Jul 29, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTCapfin India - Board Meeting Intimation for For Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarte
Jul 10, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTCapfin India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Capfin India

Capfin India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999PN1992PLC243323 and registration number is 243323. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Abhishek Narbaria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Umesh Kumar Sahay
    Non Independent Director
  • Ms. Gayathri Srinivasan Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mangina Srinivas Rao
    Independent Director

FAQs on Capfin India Share Price

What is the share price of Capfin India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capfin India is ₹140.05 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Capfin India?

The Capfin India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Capfin India?

The market cap of Capfin India is ₹63.70 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Capfin India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Capfin India are ₹140.05 and ₹140.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Capfin India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capfin India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capfin India is ₹183.40 and 52-week low of Capfin India is ₹97.30 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Capfin India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Capfin India has shown returns of -4.89% over the past day, 4.83% for the past month, -0.88% over 3 months, -23.64% over 1 year, 46.2% across 3 years, and 104.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Capfin India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Capfin India are -96.25 and 6.12 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Capfin India News

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