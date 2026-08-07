Here's the live share price of Capfin India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Capfin India
|0
|4.83
|-0.88
|7.98
|-23.64
|46.20
|104.04
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Capfin India has declined 23.64% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Capfin India has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|141.68
|140.84
|10
|136
|137.68
|20
|132
|134.32
|50
|137.05
|143.26
|100
|165.05
|174.15
|200
|249.1
|213.61
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Capfin India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 6.60%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|Capfin India - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation For The Quarter June 30, 2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Capfin India - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|Capfin India - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Jul 29, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|Capfin India - Board Meeting Intimation for For Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarte
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Capfin India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Capfin India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999PN1992PLC243323 and registration number is 243323. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capfin India is ₹140.05 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Capfin India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Capfin India is ₹63.70 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Capfin India are ₹140.05 and ₹140.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capfin India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capfin India is ₹183.40 and 52-week low of Capfin India is ₹97.30 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Capfin India has shown returns of -4.89% over the past day, 4.83% for the past month, -0.88% over 3 months, -23.64% over 1 year, 46.2% across 3 years, and 104.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Capfin India are -96.25 and 6.12 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global