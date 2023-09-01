What is the Market Cap of Capfin India Ltd.? The market cap of Capfin India Ltd. is ₹17.95 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Capfin India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Capfin India Ltd. is 79.42 and PB ratio of Capfin India Ltd. is 5.86 as on .

What is the share price of Capfin India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capfin India Ltd. is ₹62.66 as on .