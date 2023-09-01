Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CAPACIT'E INFRAPROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹228.30 Closed
10.1821.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹207.45₹234.25
₹228.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹108.90₹237.00
₹228.30
Open Price
₹207.45
Prev. Close
₹207.20
Volume
44,98,643

Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1239.38
  • R2250.22
  • R3266.18
  • Pivot
    223.42
  • S1212.58
  • S2196.62
  • S3185.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5163.81204.62
  • 10162.59205.58
  • 20161.23208.78
  • 50163.5206.07
  • 100138.77191.72
  • 200136.14174.5

Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.684.6936.0579.1637.0784.14-14.66
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd. Share Holdings

Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund11,41,1950.0725.07

Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue

About Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd.

Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400MH2012PLC234318 and registration number is 234318. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1334.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 67.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arun Vishnu Karambelkar
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Rahul R Katyal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Subir Malhotra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohit R Katyal
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sumeet S Nindrajog
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Siddharth D Parekh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Farah Nathani Menzies
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Manjushree Ghodke
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd.?

The market cap of Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹1,679.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd. is 19.8 and PB ratio of Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd. is 1.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹228.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹237.00 and 52-week low of Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹108.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data