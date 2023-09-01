What is the Market Cap of Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd.? The market cap of Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹1,679.29 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd.? P/E ratio of Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd. is 19.8 and PB ratio of Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd. is 1.56 as on .

What is the share price of Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹228.30 as on .