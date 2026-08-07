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Capacit'e Infraprojects Share Price

NSE
BSE

CAPACIT'E INFRAPROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Capacit'e Infraprojects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹212.05 Closed
-5.96₹ -13.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Capacit'e Infraprojects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹211.80₹227.05
₹212.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹178.90₹333.95
₹212.05
Open Price
₹224.40
Prev. Close
₹225.50
Volume
47,661

Source: Dion Global

Capacit'e Infraprojects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Capacit'e Infraprojects		-1.33-11.85-16.19-14.72-28.40-3.11-1.48
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Capacit'e Infraprojects has declined 28.40% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Capacit'e Infraprojects has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Capacit'e Infraprojects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Capacit'e Infraprojects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5216.18217.31
10216.84218.14
20223.9222.48
50230.96228.96
100230.79234.1
200244.68248.62

Source: Dion Global

Capacit'e Infraprojects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Capacit'e Infraprojects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 7.73%, FII holding fell to 14.16%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Capacit'e Infraprojects Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
20,64,8040.1652.39
6,97,6610.9117.7

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Capacit'e Infraprojects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:43 PM IST ISTCapacit'e Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 07:36 PM IST ISTCapacit'e Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 07, 2026, 07:03 PM IST ISTCapacit'e Infra. - Financial Results Q1 FY26-27
Aug 07, 2026, 06:47 PM IST ISTCapacit'e Infra. - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results Q1 FY26-27
Aug 06, 2026, 01:13 AM IST ISTCapacit'e Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Capacit'e Infraprojects

Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400MH2012PLC234318 and registration number is 234318. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2235.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 84.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rohit Katyal
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Katyal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Subir Malhotra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ankit Paleja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chilakamarri Lakshmi Narasimha Charyulu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kartik Rawal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rukmani Krishnamurthy
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Manjushree Ghodke
    Independent Director

FAQs on Capacit'e Infraprojects Share Price

What is the share price of Capacit'e Infraprojects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capacit'e Infraprojects is ₹212.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Capacit'e Infraprojects?

The Capacit'e Infraprojects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Capacit'e Infraprojects?

The market cap of Capacit'e Infraprojects is ₹1,794.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Capacit'e Infraprojects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Capacit'e Infraprojects are ₹227.05 and ₹211.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Capacit'e Infraprojects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capacit'e Infraprojects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capacit'e Infraprojects is ₹333.95 and 52-week low of Capacit'e Infraprojects is ₹178.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Capacit'e Infraprojects performed historically in terms of returns?

The Capacit'e Infraprojects has shown returns of -5.96% over the past day, -11.85% for the past month, -16.19% over 3 months, -28.4% over 1 year, -3.11% across 3 years, and -1.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Capacit'e Infraprojects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Capacit'e Infraprojects are 9.37 and 0.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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