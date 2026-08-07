Here's the live share price of Capacit'e Infraprojects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Capacit'e Infraprojects
|-1.33
|-11.85
|-16.19
|-14.72
|-28.40
|-3.11
|-1.48
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Capacit'e Infraprojects has declined 28.40% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Capacit'e Infraprojects has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|216.18
|217.31
|10
|216.84
|218.14
|20
|223.9
|222.48
|50
|230.96
|228.96
|100
|230.79
|234.1
|200
|244.68
|248.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Capacit'e Infraprojects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 7.73%, FII holding fell to 14.16%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|20,64,804
|0.16
|52.39
|6,97,661
|0.91
|17.7
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:43 PM IST IST
|Capacit'e Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:36 PM IST IST
|Capacit'e Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:03 PM IST IST
|Capacit'e Infra. - Financial Results Q1 FY26-27
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:47 PM IST IST
|Capacit'e Infra. - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results Q1 FY26-27
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:13 AM IST IST
|Capacit'e Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400MH2012PLC234318 and registration number is 234318. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2235.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 84.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capacit'e Infraprojects is ₹212.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Capacit'e Infraprojects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Capacit'e Infraprojects is ₹1,794.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Capacit'e Infraprojects are ₹227.05 and ₹211.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capacit'e Infraprojects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capacit'e Infraprojects is ₹333.95 and 52-week low of Capacit'e Infraprojects is ₹178.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Capacit'e Infraprojects has shown returns of -5.96% over the past day, -11.85% for the past month, -16.19% over 3 months, -28.4% over 1 year, -3.11% across 3 years, and -1.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Capacit'e Infraprojects are 9.37 and 0.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global