Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|15.68
|4.69
|36.05
|79.16
|37.07
|84.14
|-14.66
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|11,41,195
|0.07
|25.07
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Preferential issue
Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400MH2012PLC234318 and registration number is 234318. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1334.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 67.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹1,679.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd. is 19.8 and PB ratio of Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd. is 1.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹228.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹237.00 and 52-week low of Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹108.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.