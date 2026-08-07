What is the share price of Capacit'e Infraprojects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capacit'e Infraprojects is ₹212.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Capacit'e Infraprojects? The Capacit'e Infraprojects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Capacit'e Infraprojects? The market cap of Capacit'e Infraprojects is ₹1,794.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Capacit'e Infraprojects? Today’s highest and lowest price of Capacit'e Infraprojects are ₹227.05 and ₹211.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Capacit'e Infraprojects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capacit'e Infraprojects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capacit'e Infraprojects is ₹333.95 and 52-week low of Capacit'e Infraprojects is ₹178.90 as on .

How has the Capacit'e Infraprojects performed historically in terms of returns? The Capacit'e Infraprojects has shown returns of -5.96% over the past day, -11.85% for the past month, -16.19% over 3 months, -28.4% over 1 year, -3.11% across 3 years, and -1.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Capacit'e Infraprojects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Capacit'e Infraprojects are 9.37 and 0.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global