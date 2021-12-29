Cantabil Retail India, Escorts Ltd among stocks to hit 52-week high; 8 stocks at fresh lows on BSE

Cantabil Retail India Ltd, Forber & Company Ltd, Escorts Ltd and Deep Polymers Ltd were amongst the scrips that touched 52-week high on BSE

Bears made a comeback on Dalal street on Wednesday as domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading in the red amid looming concerns over the omicron variant. Sensex was hovering around 57,816.10 points and Nifty 50 was above 17,200 levels. Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s and Divi’s Laboratories were amongst the top gainers on Nifty 50 index, while Tata Steel, Hindalco, Coal India and ONGC were the major losers intraday.

Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on BSE

Cantabil Retail India Ltd stock rallied to a 52-week high of Rs 787. Aarnav Fashions Ltd, Cantabil Retail India Ltd, Forbes & Company Ltd, Escorts Ltd and Deep Polymers Ltd were among the scrips that touched 52-week high today while Clara Industries Ltd, Medplus Health Services Ltd, Nova Publications India Ltd and Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF touched 52-week low.

Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on NSE

A total of 112 securities hit a 52-week high on NSE by noon while seven scrips were at a 52-week low. Oswal Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited, TIPS Industries Limited, Cantabil Retail India Limited, Steel Exchange India Limited, Shivalik Rasayan Limited, NIIT Limited, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited and Escorts Limited were among the stocks that rallied to touch their 52-week highs on NSE, while Medplus Health Services Limited, and Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund – Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF were among the securities that hit fresh lows.

Top gainers, losers on BSE

Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Titan, Maruti and Kotak Bank were the top gainers on the BSE Sensex in Wednesday’s trading session. On the other hand, Tata Steel, ITC, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd, and Nestle India were the laggards.