What is the Market Cap of Canopy Finance Ltd.? The market cap of Canopy Finance Ltd. is ₹63.90 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Canopy Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of Canopy Finance Ltd. is 118.04 and PB ratio of Canopy Finance Ltd. is 5.47 as on .

What is the share price of Canopy Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Canopy Finance Ltd. is ₹60.32 as on .