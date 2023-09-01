Follow Us

CANOPY FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹60.32 Closed
-2-1.23
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Canopy Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹60.32₹60.61
₹60.32
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.20₹104.64
₹60.32
Open Price
₹60.32
Prev. Close
₹61.55
Volume
8,347

Canopy Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R160.51
  • R260.71
  • R360.8
  • Pivot
    60.42
  • S160.22
  • S260.13
  • S359.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 537.1363.55
  • 1034.4264.13
  • 2032.8765.24
  • 5030.2468.63
  • 10025.868.18
  • 20022.0160.74

Canopy Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.58-12.74-29.247.6291.49497.23373.10
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Canopy Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Canopy Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
15 Nov, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Canopy Finance Ltd.

Canopy Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1981PLC380399 and registration number is 033821. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Lalit Kumar Tapadia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Varun Newatia
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Manisha Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Aneish Kumaran Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Salian
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Canopy Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Canopy Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Canopy Finance Ltd. is ₹63.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Canopy Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Canopy Finance Ltd. is 118.04 and PB ratio of Canopy Finance Ltd. is 5.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Canopy Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Canopy Finance Ltd. is ₹60.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Canopy Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Canopy Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Canopy Finance Ltd. is ₹104.64 and 52-week low of Canopy Finance Ltd. is ₹30.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

