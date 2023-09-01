What is the Market Cap of Candour Techtex Ltd.? The market cap of Candour Techtex Ltd. is ₹65.55 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Candour Techtex Ltd.? P/E ratio of Candour Techtex Ltd. is 32.36 and PB ratio of Candour Techtex Ltd. is 2.29 as on .

What is the share price of Candour Techtex Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Candour Techtex Ltd. is ₹38.70 as on .