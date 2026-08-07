What is the share price of Candour Techtex? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Candour Techtex is ₹78.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Candour Techtex? The Candour Techtex is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Candour Techtex? The market cap of Candour Techtex is ₹132.11 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Candour Techtex? Today’s highest and lowest price of Candour Techtex are ₹79.74 and ₹75.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Candour Techtex? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Candour Techtex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Candour Techtex is ₹165.00 and 52-week low of Candour Techtex is ₹58.06 as on .

How has the Candour Techtex performed historically in terms of returns? The Candour Techtex has shown returns of 1.01% over the past day, 0.91% for the past month, -41.13% over 3 months, -13.29% over 1 year, 23.46% across 3 years, and 9.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Candour Techtex? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Candour Techtex are 0.00 and 5.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global