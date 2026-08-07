Here's the live share price of Candour Techtex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Candour Techtex
|-1.84
|0.91
|-41.13
|-48.50
|-13.29
|23.46
|9.83
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Candour Techtex has declined 13.29% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Candour Techtex has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|79.27
|78.38
|10
|79.47
|78.84
|20
|79.24
|79.3
|50
|78.15
|85.77
|100
|108.35
|99.37
|200
|127.89
|109
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Candour Techtex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.41%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 74.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Candour Techtex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
|Jul 23, 2026, 08:30 PM IST IST
|Candour Techtex - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 23, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Candour Techtex - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|Candour Techtex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 27, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|Candour Techtex - Notice Of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On Wednesday, July 22, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Candour Techtex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209MH1986PLC040119 and registration number is 040119. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Candour Techtex is ₹78.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Candour Techtex is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Candour Techtex is ₹132.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Candour Techtex are ₹79.74 and ₹75.61.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Candour Techtex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Candour Techtex is ₹165.00 and 52-week low of Candour Techtex is ₹58.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Candour Techtex has shown returns of 1.01% over the past day, 0.91% for the past month, -41.13% over 3 months, -13.29% over 1 year, 23.46% across 3 years, and 9.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Candour Techtex are 0.00 and 5.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global