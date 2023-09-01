Follow Us

Candour Techtex Ltd. Share Price

CANDOUR TECHTEX LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | BSE
₹38.70 Closed
4.121.53
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Candour Techtex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.00₹38.86
₹38.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.66₹53.60
₹38.70
Open Price
₹38.65
Prev. Close
₹37.17
Volume
9,989

Candour Techtex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R139.37
  • R240.05
  • R341.23
  • Pivot
    38.19
  • S137.51
  • S236.33
  • S335.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 535.9637.86
  • 1035.8438.29
  • 2035.8339.03
  • 5038.3140.21
  • 10040.4240.44
  • 20044.0940.89

Candour Techtex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.28-1.17-1.58-0.18-3.25-29.896.91
0.811.9728.0246.7971.38342.12339.21
29.2530.0566.0487.05126.46253.0566.99
11.6229.30124.04197.74208.64538.94270.82
2.43-6.203.3518.8138.00198.70220.49
12.638.2731.6140.0222.72346.44112.27
-0.4622.93129.33281.93391.931,724.89827.52
18.2225.8866.19103.8332.49258.72195.06
5.4114.6265.06127.41141.062,905.201,286.30
5.1814.4527.4441.7815.90612.99493.51
0.184.3859.29114.41186.181,130.33440.66
7.4715.2215.464.870.88-7.37346.78
3.26-1.2747.8692.1668.77369.02102.76
8.4711.1839.3366.7684.78158.3692.72
-0.38-4.5813.4958.6444.68165.6612.20
13.2840.78148.83219.52196.60435.81131.15
-0.14-14.54-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96
2.94-8.53-4.9211.47-21.69114.561,487.65
14.0116.4566.33108.54196.01929.65409.69
-0.96-3.4339.9294.49135.74293.37356.09

Candour Techtex Ltd. Share Holdings

Candour Techtex Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Candour Techtex Ltd.

Candour Techtex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209MH1986PLC040119 and registration number is 040119. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 174.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jayesh Ramniklal Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sharmila Hiralal Amin
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Amita Jayesh Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Bharat Sugnomal Bhatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vasant Gaurishankar Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rameshchand Garg
    Independent Director

FAQs on Candour Techtex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Candour Techtex Ltd.?

The market cap of Candour Techtex Ltd. is ₹65.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Candour Techtex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Candour Techtex Ltd. is 32.36 and PB ratio of Candour Techtex Ltd. is 2.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Candour Techtex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Candour Techtex Ltd. is ₹38.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Candour Techtex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Candour Techtex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Candour Techtex Ltd. is ₹53.60 and 52-week low of Candour Techtex Ltd. is ₹27.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

