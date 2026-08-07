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Candour Techtex Share Price

NSE
BSE

CANDOUR TECHTEX

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Candour Techtex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹78.00 Closed
1.01₹ 0.78
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Candour Techtex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹75.61₹79.74
₹78.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹58.06₹165.00
₹78.00
Open Price
₹77.00
Prev. Close
₹77.22
Volume
13,665

Source: Dion Global

Candour Techtex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Candour Techtex		-1.840.91-41.13-48.50-13.2923.469.83
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Candour Techtex has declined 13.29% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Candour Techtex has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Candour Techtex Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Candour Techtex Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
579.2778.38
1079.4778.84
2079.2479.3
5078.1585.77
100108.3599.37
200127.89109

Source: Dion Global

Candour Techtex Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Candour Techtex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.41%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 74.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Candour Techtex Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTCandour Techtex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Jul 23, 2026, 08:30 PM IST ISTCandour Techtex - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 23, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTCandour Techtex - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Jul 09, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTCandour Techtex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 27, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTCandour Techtex - Notice Of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Candour Techtex

Candour Techtex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209MH1986PLC040119 and registration number is 040119. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jayesh Ramniklal Mehta
    Chairperson
  • Mrs. Sharmila Hiralal Amin
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Amita Jayesh Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Kanaiyalal Bhanushali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Zareer Dinshaw Colabavala
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mansi Harsh Dave
    Independent Director

FAQs on Candour Techtex Share Price

What is the share price of Candour Techtex?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Candour Techtex is ₹78.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Candour Techtex?

The Candour Techtex is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Candour Techtex?

The market cap of Candour Techtex is ₹132.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Candour Techtex?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Candour Techtex are ₹79.74 and ₹75.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Candour Techtex?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Candour Techtex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Candour Techtex is ₹165.00 and 52-week low of Candour Techtex is ₹58.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Candour Techtex performed historically in terms of returns?

The Candour Techtex has shown returns of 1.01% over the past day, 0.91% for the past month, -41.13% over 3 months, -13.29% over 1 year, 23.46% across 3 years, and 9.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Candour Techtex?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Candour Techtex are 0.00 and 5.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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