The markup in Cancer medicines in hospitals has been a heavily discussed issue lately. The Supreme Court of India is set to hear petitions challenging steep mark-ups on cancer drugs on October 12, after raising concerns over the wide gap between the prices charged to retailers and those paid by patients.

During an earlier hearing on September 29, the apex court criticised the sharp price disparity, citing an example of a cancer drug supplied to retailers for around Rs 2,700 but sold at a maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs 27,000 by hospital specified chemists.

Against this backdrop, a proposed price cap on cancer medicines has brought hospital profitability in focus. The global investment bank Jefferies expects some near-term pressure on earnings, but says hospitals could manage the impact over time.

According to the report, hospital stocks have corrected and are now trading at around 21–25 times estimated FY28 enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EV/EBITDA), compared with 25–35 times a year ago.

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In the given condition, here is a quick look at the key hospital stocks to watch and the investment rationale driving them –

Cancer drug price caps: Why the policy matters

According to media reports cited by Jefferies, the government plans to cap trade margins at 30% of the maximum retail price (MRP) for non-scheduled cancer medicines.

The proposed measure covers branded and generic drugs, including domestic, imported, patented and non-patented medicines.

Jefferies had earlier assessed a more conservative scenario involving a 16% margin cap on cancer drugs and a 5% cap on consumables. It estimated that this could reduce earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by 2–5%.

The global investment bank now expects any near-term impact to be temporary, although the issue of mark-ups on medical consumables remains unresolved.

Can hospitals absorb the earnings pressure?

Consumables account for around 12–15% of a patient’s hospital bill, according to Jefferies. These include medical products used during treatment and procedures. While further regulation could affect revenue from this segment, the brokerage expects the overall earnings impact to remain manageable.

There is also a precedent. When prices of cardiac stents and orthopaedic knee implants were cut by 70–85% nearly a decade ago, hospitals adjusted through gradual increases in procedure charges and cost-control measures.

Jefferies noted that Apollo Hospitals took similar steps in 2017–18 to restore its earnings margins within a few quarters.

Jefferies believes hospitals could again use a combination of pricing adjustments and cost management to reduce the impact of any new restrictions.

Why Jefferies sees an opportunity in hospital stocks

Regulatory announcements have often triggered short-term selling in hospital shares. However, Jefferies said past corrections following price-control concerns were followed by recoveries over time.

As per the report, hospital stocks now trade at lower valuations than a year ago. It believes this could create an opportunity for companies capable of delivering sustained high-teen EBITDA growth.

The demand outlook also remains important. Jefferies expects the need for quality tertiary-care beds to support the sector’s underlying growth, even as hospitals navigate regulatory changes.

Fortis, Manipal, Apollo: Jefferies’ preferred stocks

Jefferies remains constructive on the hospital sector and lists Fortis Healthcare, Manipal Hospitals, Apollo Hospitals, Max Healthcare Institute and Medanta among its preferred picks, in that order.

However, the proposed cancer drug price caps do not remove every regulatory risk. Discussions around trade margins on medical devices and consumables could lead to further changes.

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