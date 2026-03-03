Facebook Pixel Code
Canarys Automations Share Price

NSE
BSE

CANARYS AUTOMATIONS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Canarys Automations along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹21.95 Closed
-6.00₹ -1.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:55 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Canarys Automations Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.85₹23.35
₹21.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.85₹36.90
₹21.95
Open Price
₹23.35
Prev. Close
₹23.35
Volume
4,20,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Canarys Automations has declined 11.88% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -14.76%.

Canarys Automations’s current P/E of 9.79x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Canarys Automations Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Canarys Automations		-15.58-15.58-29.53-28.85-10.04-19.00-11.88
Tata Consultancy Services		1.55-18.97-17.81-15.63-25.18-7.87-3.10
Infosys		1.05-22.17-18.36-12.86-24.56-4.49-0.83
HCL Technologies		2.37-19.13-16.43-6.49-12.817.007.27
Wipro		-0.78-18.18-22.03-20.43-29.970.57-1.83
Tech Mahindra		0-21.62-12.73-10.79-9.897.436.63
LTIMindtree		-2.15-27.13-28.49-15.15-8.89-2.212.40
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.27-6.884.0422.6222.627.034.16
Persistent Systems		0.24-25.57-26.18-12.92-11.7024.3140.76
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.10-12.50-15.20-18.60-12.6229.5016.23
MphasiS		1.46-20.00-21.16-22.03-0.442.755.87
Coforge		-4.08-32.09-39.21-32.86-20.9810.9316.80
Hexaware Technologies		-2.22-35.71-38.46-37.75-42.38-15.10-9.36
Tata Elxsi		-1.08-19.22-14.01-18.02-18.45-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.44-11.99-13.52-15.25-12.89-23.82-15.06
Pine Labs		-10.74-19.04-26.71-27.68-27.68-10.24-6.28
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.80-40.08-37.99-37.41-3.4339.77
Zensar Technologies		5.77-15.49-23.02-27.00-19.1428.2713.52
Fractal Analytics		-9.66-11.29-11.29-11.29-11.29-3.91-2.37
TBO Tek		-10.22-19.64-30.43-26.11-1.71-5.80-3.52

Over the last one year, Canarys Automations has declined 10.04% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.18%), Infosys (-24.56%), HCL Technologies (-12.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Canarys Automations has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.83%).

Canarys Automations Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Canarys Automations Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525.724.82
1026.5525.64
2026.6126.31
5027.927.48
10029.0228.55
20029.9830.07

Canarys Automations Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Canarys Automations saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.88%, while DII stake increased to 4.27%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Canarys Automations Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Canarys Automations fact sheet for more information

About Canarys Automations

Canarys Automations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31101KA1991PLC012096 and registration number is 012096. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Metikurke Ramaswamy Raman Subbarao
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun Danavadi K
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Raghu Chandrashekhariah
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sheshadri Srinivas
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Pushparaj Shetty
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Asha Sivashankar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Phatak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Muralikrishnan Gopalakrishnan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Canarys Automations Share Price

What is the share price of Canarys Automations?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Canarys Automations is ₹21.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Canarys Automations?

The Canarys Automations is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Canarys Automations?

The market cap of Canarys Automations is ₹128.95 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Canarys Automations?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Canarys Automations are ₹23.35 and ₹21.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Canarys Automations?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Canarys Automations stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Canarys Automations is ₹36.90 and 52-week low of Canarys Automations is ₹21.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Canarys Automations performed historically in terms of returns?

The Canarys Automations has shown returns of -6.0% over the past day, -15.09% for the past month, -32.77% over 3 months, -14.76% over 1 year, -19.0% across 3 years, and -11.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Canarys Automations?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Canarys Automations are 9.79 and 1.40 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

