Here's the live share price of Canarys Automations along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Canarys Automations has declined 11.88% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -14.76%.
Canarys Automations’s current P/E of 9.79x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Canarys Automations
|-15.58
|-15.58
|-29.53
|-28.85
|-10.04
|-19.00
|-11.88
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.55
|-18.97
|-17.81
|-15.63
|-25.18
|-7.87
|-3.10
|Infosys
|1.05
|-22.17
|-18.36
|-12.86
|-24.56
|-4.49
|-0.83
|HCL Technologies
|2.37
|-19.13
|-16.43
|-6.49
|-12.81
|7.00
|7.27
|Wipro
|-0.78
|-18.18
|-22.03
|-20.43
|-29.97
|0.57
|-1.83
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.62
|-12.73
|-10.79
|-9.89
|7.43
|6.63
|LTIMindtree
|-2.15
|-27.13
|-28.49
|-15.15
|-8.89
|-2.21
|2.40
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.27
|-6.88
|4.04
|22.62
|22.62
|7.03
|4.16
|Persistent Systems
|0.24
|-25.57
|-26.18
|-12.92
|-11.70
|24.31
|40.76
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.10
|-12.50
|-15.20
|-18.60
|-12.62
|29.50
|16.23
|MphasiS
|1.46
|-20.00
|-21.16
|-22.03
|-0.44
|2.75
|5.87
|Coforge
|-4.08
|-32.09
|-39.21
|-32.86
|-20.98
|10.93
|16.80
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.22
|-35.71
|-38.46
|-37.75
|-42.38
|-15.10
|-9.36
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.08
|-19.22
|-14.01
|-18.02
|-18.45
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.44
|-11.99
|-13.52
|-15.25
|-12.89
|-23.82
|-15.06
|Pine Labs
|-10.74
|-19.04
|-26.71
|-27.68
|-27.68
|-10.24
|-6.28
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.80
|-40.08
|-37.99
|-37.41
|-3.43
|39.77
|Zensar Technologies
|5.77
|-15.49
|-23.02
|-27.00
|-19.14
|28.27
|13.52
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.66
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-3.91
|-2.37
|TBO Tek
|-10.22
|-19.64
|-30.43
|-26.11
|-1.71
|-5.80
|-3.52
Over the last one year, Canarys Automations has declined 10.04% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.18%), Infosys (-24.56%), HCL Technologies (-12.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Canarys Automations has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.83%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.7
|24.82
|10
|26.55
|25.64
|20
|26.61
|26.31
|50
|27.9
|27.48
|100
|29.02
|28.55
|200
|29.98
|30.07
In the latest quarter, Canarys Automations saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.88%, while DII stake increased to 4.27%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Canarys Automations fact sheet for more information
Canarys Automations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31101KA1991PLC012096 and registration number is 012096. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Canarys Automations is ₹21.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Canarys Automations is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Canarys Automations is ₹128.95 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Canarys Automations are ₹23.35 and ₹21.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Canarys Automations stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Canarys Automations is ₹36.90 and 52-week low of Canarys Automations is ₹21.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Canarys Automations has shown returns of -6.0% over the past day, -15.09% for the past month, -32.77% over 3 months, -14.76% over 1 year, -19.0% across 3 years, and -11.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Canarys Automations are 9.79 and 1.40 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.