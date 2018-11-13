Canara Bank rating ‘Hold’: Quarter results were a mixed bag

Challenges in terms of provisioning and capital requirements will keep return ratios under pressure (0.2% RoA and 5% RoE in FY19e).

Q2FY19 PAT at Rs 3 bn (up 15.1% y-o-y) was higher than expected primarily due to tax reversal (Rs 8.1 bn); else, the bank would have reported a loss. NII growth was healthy at 17.9% y-o-y (on favourable base) driven by improved loan growth (14.3% y-o-y) and stable NIM (2.53%). Headline asset quality improved significantly (GNPA down by 49 bps q-o-q to 10.6%) on moderating slippages (Rs 36 bn, 4% of loans vs. 4.9% in Q1FY19).

Management continues to guide for 10-12% loan growth with NIM of 2.7% in FY19. On asset quality, it expects slippages to be Rs 20 bn/quarter and targets GNPA of 8.5-9% (current 10.6%). Tier-1 ratio at 9.9% will require raising capital in near term. Challenges in terms of provisioning and capital requirements will keep return ratios under pressure (0.2% RoA and 5% RoE in FY19e).

Q2FY19 highlights

(i) Loan growth improved to 14.3% y-o-y primarily driven by healthy 18% y-o-y growth in domestic book; (ii) Domestic growth was led by retail (up 35.2% y-o-y), MSME (up 13.7% y-o-y) and Agri (up 11.6% y-o-y) segments; (iii) Domestic CASA stands stable at 32.3% and management optimistically guided to take it to 40% by FY19; and (iv) CBK has a SMA1/SMA2 exposure of `36.2 bn/`51.7 bn (0.9%/1.3% of loans), which includes IL&FS exposure of Rs 25 bn (`4 bn is NPA and expect another `8 bn to slip to NPA).

Retain HOLD with target price of Rs 250

CBK reported some respite on slippages along with improvement in domestic business; however, elevated provisioning, lumpy exposures like IL&FS and capital requirements are overhang on the stock. We have cut FY19/FY20 estimate by 39/19% to factor in higher provisions and lower treasury income. At CMP, the stock trades at 1.4x/1.1x FY19e/FY20e ABV.