Canara Bank invites merchant bankers for USD350-500 million MTN issue

Canara Bank invites merchant bankers for 0-500m MTN issue

Canara Bank on Tuesday invited bids from merchant bankers to manage its $350-500 million issue of senior unsecured/tier-II capital bonds under its medium-term note (MTN) programme.

“The issue size may vary based on various factors including, but not limited to, management discretion and the indicative pricing,” Canara said in a public notice. “Further, the bank intends to initiate the process relating to the selection and appointment of JLMs (joint lead managers) to prepare the requisite documents including the offering circular and to undertake various activities in relation to the MTN bonds issue.”

In October 2017, Canara Bank had issued dollar bonds to raise $200 billion under its $2-billion MTN programme. This was preceded by a $400-million issue in August 2017.

Last month, State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, raised $1.25 billion through bonds from overseas market to fund its business expansion. The bank concluded the standalone issuance of fixed-rate senior unsecured notes in two tranches of $850 million for five years with a coupon of 4.375% and $400 million for three years with a coupon of 4% payable semi-annually. Earlier this month, the board of mid-sized private lender IndusInd Bank had approved plans to raise up to $1 billion MTNs to meet the bank’s growth requirements. So far in FY19, Indian firms and financial institutions have raised $7.45 billion through 19 dollar-bond issues, show Bloomberg data. Of this, SBI has raised $3.43 billion, HDFC Bank $30 million and Axis Bank $36.8 million.

FY18 had seen a total of 24 issues by Indian companies, which together raised $9.25 billion. Issuances of dollar bonds are likely to pick up in 2019, experts say, amid dovish signals from the US Federal Reserve.