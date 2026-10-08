The share price of Physicswallah is in focus today, October 8, after domestic brokerage house Motilal Oswal reiterated its ‘Buy’ recommendation on Physicswallah and set a target price of Rs 200. This implies an upside of nearly 43% from the stock’s current price of Rs 140 (as of 11 am October 8). The brokerage engaged with the top management of Physicswallah, with discussions around online growth drivers, the K-12 opportunity, the path to offline profitability, and capital allocation.

Motilal Oswal believes multiple growth legs have emerged which can help the company achieve a 30% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for its online business in the next 3-4 years, with a clear path towards sustained earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) improvement over the same period.

“The team highlighted that online growth is no longer tied to JEE/NEET, as newer categories, including K-12 and state boards, scale at high margins. Offline is expected to near break-even in FY27, and admissions for the year are already closed. For online, we expect pre-IND AS EBITDA margins to remain in the 30-35% range over the next 4-5 years, with the potential to reach upwards of 40% over the medium term,” the brokerage said.

Motilal Oswal on Physicswallah: Growth beyond JEE/NEET

The online K-12 penetration remains at only around 0.5% of the 165 million student total addressable market. The company’s management highlighted that K-12 extends the student lifetime on the platform to 15-18 years from around 2 years in test preparation. It expects the segment to eventually outgrow test preparation.

Curious Junior, the company’s premium after-school offering at Rs 24,000 a year, has reached around 50,000 students and Rs 125 crore of collections in 18 months, “The business should near break-even this year after a loss in FY26. Management believes it could eventually match test prep in scale,” the brokerage said.

Moreover, state boards are scaling rapidly, with 4 lakh students across six states within 18 months of launch. The addressable base of 6 crore students compares with 20 lakh CBSE exam takers every year. “Margins are 27% today, and management expects them to exceed JEE/NEET at maturity, given the lower faculty costs. Six more states, new streams, and foundation courses are in the pipeline,” it added.

Motilal Oswal on Physicswallah: Offline biz near break even in FY27

The offline pre-IND AS EBITDA margin expanded to -10% in FY26 from -19% in FY25 and is expected to reach -2% to -3% in FY27. “The core Vidyapeeth and Pathshaala network, which makes up ~70% of offline, is already profitable. The remaining drag comes from newer categories such as government exams, CA, and MBA, as well as acquired subsidiaries,” Motilal said.

Physicswallah has deliberately slowed expansion as it will add only 25-30 centers in FY27 until profitability is proven. Offline expansion in GATE, CA, and UPSC has been halted as these markets shift online. The company’s management has guided for a 20-22% offline growth with a steady state margin of 15%.

Motilal Oswal on Physicswallah: Artificial intelligence

The company’s management believes AI tools are largely used for homework answers rather than structured learnings. “AI is already deeply embedded in the product. 90% of student doubts are now resolved by AI, with turnaround cut from 24-48 hours to minutes. Physicswallah runs its own fine-tuned small language models (Aryabhatta) and routes only complex queries to frontier models, which keeps inference costs low,” Motilal said.

Motilal Oswal on Physicswallah: Valuations

The brokerage has assigned a 50 times FY28 estimated enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio to Physicswallah, reflecting its market leadership, structurally superior unit economics, and scalable technology platform. Its offline business is valued at 15 times FY28 estimated enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio.

Motilal Oswal on Physicswallah: New growth legs to drive performance

Physicswallah has a near-monopoly in the online test preparation market, and is currently expanding to K-12 and state boards. Motilal Oswal remains bullish on the stock. The company’s offline business is also expected to near break even in FY27.

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