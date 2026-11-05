One of the biggest factors supporting the stunning rally is the sharp decline in crude prices and several sectors that are directly dependent on crude rates are in focus. Global investment bank Jefferies has turned its attention to the Indian aviation sector, and it calls the sector the “Front-runner in the End-of-War Trade, if Peace Comes Through”.

Airlines have been dealing with expensive fuel, longer flight routes, capacity restrictions and higher ticket prices. These factors have affected passenger traffic and operating costs. However, a possible easing of the West Asia conflict could change the outlook.

Global investment bank Jefferies sees Indian aviation as a potential beneficiary of any geopolitical de-escalation.

Which parts of the aviation industry could benefit more? Let’s take a look –

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Passenger traffic: Can cheaper fares bring flyers back?

The last six months have tested Indian aviation. Flights were disrupted. Capacity was cut. Fares shot up. Demand took the hit, and the September quarter saw some of the sharpest quarterly declines since the Covid pandemic.

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However, Jefferies believes the underlying demand for travel remains healthy. It points to the performance of India’s hotel industry as an indication that people continue to spend on travel and leisure.

Calmer geopolitics could help airlines bring back flight schedules and add seats. Consumer confidence may also pick up, and more people may book tickets.

According to the Jefferies report, “A potential end to geopolitical hostilities could ease operational constraints, help restore flight schedules and improve consumer confidence.”

Airlines: All eyes on IndiGo’s growth plans

For airlines, the bigger opportunity could come from a shift in strategy. Higher fares have helped carriers absorb rising fuel and operating costs. But steep prices can scare off passengers, especially in a price-sensitive market like India.

If fuel and rerouting costs decline, airlines may have more room to focus on increasing passenger numbers rather than relying mainly on higher fares.

Jefferies believes this could improve seat occupancy, known as the load factor, and support operating margins.

The name to watch is InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo. It is targeting mid-teens growth in available seat kilometres (ASK), a key measure of capacity, in FY28. That follows muted low-single-digit growth expected in FY27.

The report noted that “Airlines offer a direct play on cost normalisation and volume recovery.”

Airports: Recovering traffic adds another growth driver

Airport operators could gain too if passenger numbers bounce back. And their income isn’t limited to flights.

Retail outlets, restaurants, duty-free shops, parking and other services all bring in non-aeronautical revenue. That has given airports a second source of earnings.

More passengers could lift both streams: aeronautical revenue from airline and passenger-related services, and non-aeronautical revenue from everything else.

Jefferies observes that “a recovery in passenger traffic could add a necessary growth lever” for airports.

Crude oil and the rupee: The margin deciders

Fuel and currency will stay in focus.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) makes up around 35-45% of an Indian airline’s cost per available seat kilometre (CASK). So cheaper crude can cut operating costs sharply.

A softer US dollar against the rupee would help too. It could ease the burden on aircraft leases, maintenance and other dollar-denominated expenses.

According to Jefferies, “FX & Jet Fuel: Dual tailwinds for aviation margins.”

What investors need to watch next

Jefferies expects airlines to benefit more directly from cost reductions, while airport operators offer exposure to passenger growth and commercial revenue.

However, the recovery depends on geopolitical developments, fuel prices, currency movements and the return of passenger demand.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.