Look at a bathroom shelf in any Indian home. Chances are you will spot a Mamaearth bottle or a Derma Co tube. That growing trend is now showing up in the company’s balance sheet.

A beauty and personal care company does not necessarily need one blockbuster brand to drive its growth. Sometimes, the bigger opportunity lies in how its smaller brands scale, how quickly they reach new customers and whether that growth can translate into better profitability.

According to Jefferies, Honasa Consumer’s growth will depend not just on Mamaearth but also on how brands such as The Derma Co and its newer labels contribute to revenue. The global investment bank has raised its price target to Rs 700 from Rs 650, implying an upside potential of around 45% from the prevailing market price.

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It has also retained its ‘Buy’ rating after the company reported strong growth and better-than-expected profitability.

What exactly is driving this optimism? Let’s take a look –

Revenue growth spreads beyond Mamaearth to younger labels

One of the key takeaways from Honasa’s latest performance is that its growth is spreading across brands rather than depending entirely on Mamaearth.

The company recorded revenue growth of around 36% year-on-year, its strongest since listing. The growth was largely volume-led, meaning the company sold more products rather than relying only on higher prices.

Jefferies noted that “Growth was largely volume-led, with product price hikes and favourable channel & product mix, resulting in value > volume.”

Mamaearth continued to grow at a high-teens rate across online and offline channels. Meanwhile, The Derma Co maintained its annual revenue run rate (ARR) above Rs 1,000 crore in net sales value (NSV).

The younger brands also grew more than 45%. Even excluding Reginald Men, their growth remained above 40%.

Operating leverage drives EBITDA margins to 12.7%

Revenue growth is one part of the equation. The other is how much money the company retains after meeting its costs.

Despite higher input costs, Honasa managed to limit the contraction in gross margin to around 55 basis points year-on-year.

More importantly, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin expanded by more than 3.8 percentage points to 12.7%.

Jefferies attributed the improvement to operating leverage, a better channel mix and improved advertising efficiency in established brands.

The global investment bank observed that “EBITDA and pre-ex PAT almost doubled YoY.”

Advertising and promotion spending increased 36%, broadly in line with revenue growth. However, spending was higher for younger brands as the company continued investing in their expansion.

Distribution expansion: Derma Co scales across 65,000 outlets

This is another important factor to watch.

Honasa’s identified focus categories grew more than 40% in the September quarter, contributing over 80% of its business.

As per the global investment bank report, these categories represent a potential market opportunity of Rs 50,000 crore, where Honasa currently has around 5% market share.

The company is also expanding its physical distribution. Its retail reach increased to 3.2 lakh outlets, up 26% year-on-year.

The Derma Co currently reaches more than 65,000 outlets, compared with Mamaearth’s 3 lakh outlets.

What should investors watch next?

Jefferies expects Honasa to maintain its current margin trajectory of around 12.5% in the second half of the financial year.

The company has also retained its long-term ambition of achieving 15% margins by FY30, requiring annual expansion of 100-150 basis points over the next five years.

Innovation will remain important as Honasa expands its product portfolio. The company is also planning to enter the hair colour category with another brand.

Jefferies in its report said “innovation and renovation remain a focus area” as the company develops products for younger consumers.

Why Jefferies raised its target price

Following the quarterly performance, Jefferies has increased its earnings estimates by 10-16% and raised its price target to Rs 700.

Jefferies’ positive view rests on three factors – sustained growth across brands, improving profitability and wider distribution.

However, the key monitorables remain whether younger brands can maintain their growth, whether higher distribution translates into sales and whether margin expansion continues despite investments in new products.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.