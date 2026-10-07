Think of the stock market as a busy highway. Prices are like the cars zipping past, fast and at a furious pace. But someone runs the toll booths, the record rooms and the fund houses. These businesses earn money whether you win or lose. So what happens to them when the highway slows down?

Nuvama has assessed four market-linked businesses – Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC), Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) and BSE.

Which one could handle a weak market better? Let’s take a look –

Weak markets test asset managers, but SIP flows offer support

For asset management companies (AMCs), the key concern is the impact of falling equity prices on assets under management (AUM).

The Nifty 50 declined 5.2% in the Q2FY27, which could limit growth in quarterly average assets under management.

However, there is another side to the equation. Systematic investment plan (SIP) flows have remained strong. According to the Nuvama report, monthly SIP flows stood at Rs 32,000 crore in July and Rs 32,300 crore in August 2026.

Nuvama expects listed AMCs to report aggregate revenue growth of 10.8% year-on-year and 3.8% quarter-on-quarter. Cost control could also help keep margins stable.

The brokerage said, “Commentary on total expense ratio changes, specialised investment funds, distributor payouts, new fund launches and inflows shall be keenly watched.”

CAMS and HDFC AMC: Can steady inflows offset weak markets?

CAMS and HDFC AMC appear better placed in Nuvama’s comparison from a valuation perspective.

The brokerage house in its report added that both are trading at relatively lower valuations while continuing to deliver growth despite difficult market conditions.

Nuvama estimates that CAMS and HDFC AMC could deliver sequential net operating profit after tax (NOPLAT) growth of 1.8% and 6.1%, respectively.

For CAMS, which provides registrar and transfer agent services to mutual funds, revenue growth is expected to remain muted at 2.4% quarter-on-quarter. The brokerage expects yields to remain stable.

CDSL gets a boost from the IPO market

Nuvama expects strong IPO activity to support CDSL during Q2FY27. According to the brokerage report, primary-market fundraising reached around Rs 92,600 crore during the quarter, nearly 9.8 times the previous quarter.

Demat account additions have also picked up. Around 2.5 million accounts were added per month on average in July and August, compared with 1.9 million in Q1FY27.

CDSL added 2.7 million demat accounts in August alone, its highest monthly addition in FY27 so far.

Nuvama said, “The major revenue driver this quarter would be IPO-led revenue.”

BSE faces a different challenge

BSE’s performance is more closely linked to trading activity and regulatory changes.

The brokerage report noted that the index option average daily premium turnover (ADPTV) fell 23.9% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 22,500 crore during Q2FY27.

Nuvama estimates BSE’s revenue could rise 34.1% year-on-year but decline 8.5% quarter-on-quarter. Adjusted profit after tax (APAT) is estimated to increase 37.8% year-on-year while falling 13.5% sequentially.

The brokerage said, “BSE’s fate depends on CAS regulation outcome.”

CAMS Vs HDFC AMC Vs CDSL Vs BSE: Which stock is better placed?

Nuvama believes the market weakness creates selective opportunities rather than a broad-based call across the four companies. Its preferred picks are CAMS and HDFC AMC.

The brokerage said, “We reckon CAMS/HDFCAMC are trading at attractive valuations of FY28E PE of 26x/28x and FY28E EV/NOPLAT of 26x/30x while delivering NOPLAT growth of 1.8%/6.1% QoQ in such market conditions.”

For CDSL, strong IPO activity provides support, but valuation remains a consideration. BSE, meanwhile, faces greater uncertainty around trading volumes and regulatory changes.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.