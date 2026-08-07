Here's the live share price of Camex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Camex
|0.63
|7.98
|39.33
|28.98
|4.20
|13.79
|8.92
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|2.59
|14.53
|11.69
|8.96
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|17.04
|29.32
|73.00
|90.47
|63.15
|90.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|14.04
|18.95
|28.66
|25.78
|17.46
|21.29
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|19.85
|31.02
|60.80
|112.53
|15.38
|15.42
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|4.83
|2.83
|6.69
|32.66
|1.85
|-12.01
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|-0.64
|3.64
|31.88
|46.13
|50.97
|16.08
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-4.67
|-11.39
|-8.12
|7.20
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-5.19
|7.49
|-12.66
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|-1.02
|-9.20
|-0.49
|-33.59
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|1.81
|6.69
|10.93
|-15.88
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|3.95
|17.61
|54.28
|44.06
|9.09
|17.74
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|11.38
|49.55
|71.35
|74.52
|11.42
|29.16
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|37.25
|24.93
|38.23
|58.07
|0.24
|-3.94
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.04
|0.46
|-2.26
|-26.22
|5.90
|16.19
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|-0.16
|-4.58
|-4.22
|-21.59
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-6.47
|-7.26
|-24.87
|-48.20
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-4.44
|-24.54
|-21.34
|-41.26
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Paushak
|11.83
|30.18
|36.37
|51.02
|-6.16
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|2.66
|41.89
|42.87
|37.52
|10.03
|25.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Camex has gained 4.20% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Camex has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|40.53
|41.48
|10
|40.45
|41.11
|20
|40.41
|40.94
|50
|40.99
|40.02
|100
|36.26
|38.12
|200
|35
|37.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Camex saw a drop in promoter holding to 44.45%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:50 PM IST IST
|Camex - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:18 PM IST IST
|Camex - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimiation To Be Held On Monday, August 10,2026 Of Camex Limited
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Camex - 37Th Annual General Meeting Of Camex Limited To Be Held On Friday, August 7,2026
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Camex - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Camex - Intimation Of Record Date For The Purpose Of 37Th Annual General Meeting Of The Camex Limited To Be Held On Friday, A
Source: Dion Global
Camex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100GJ1989PLC013041 and registration number is 013041. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 149.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Camex is ₹41.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Camex is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Camex is ₹42.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Camex are ₹41.70 and ₹40.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Camex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Camex is ₹50.39 and 52-week low of Camex is ₹26.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Camex has shown returns of 3.22% over the past day, 7.98% for the past month, 39.33% over 3 months, 4.2% over 1 year, 13.79% across 3 years, and 8.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Camex are -165.48 and 1.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global