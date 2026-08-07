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Camex Share Price

NSE
BSE

CAMEX

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Camex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹41.70 Closed
3.22₹ 1.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Camex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.40₹41.70
₹41.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.37₹50.39
₹41.70
Open Price
₹41.70
Prev. Close
₹40.40
Volume
78

Source: Dion Global

Camex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Camex		0.637.9839.3328.984.2013.798.92
Pidilite Industries		3.132.5914.5311.698.968.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2317.0429.3273.0090.4763.1590.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3814.0418.9528.6625.7817.4621.29
Aether Industries		2.8719.8531.0260.80112.5315.3815.42
Aarti Industries		2.514.832.836.6932.661.85-12.01
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.34-0.643.6431.8846.1350.9716.08
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-4.67-11.39-8.127.209.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-2.06-5.197.49-12.66-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.15-1.02-9.20-0.49-33.59-15.87-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		5.871.816.6910.93-15.88-7.72-8.54
Neogen Chemicals		0.383.9517.6154.2844.069.0917.74
Fineotex Chemical		5.4911.3849.5571.3574.5211.4229.16
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0937.2524.9338.2358.070.24-3.94
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.040.46-2.26-26.225.9016.19
Rossari Biotech		1.89-0.16-4.58-4.22-21.59-15.09-17.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-6.47-7.26-24.87-48.20-6.29-6.65
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-4.44-24.54-21.34-41.26-6.81-3.34
Paushak		11.8330.1836.3751.02-6.16-5.36-9.08
Sunshield Chemicals		2.472.6641.8942.8737.5210.0325.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Camex has gained 4.20% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Camex has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).

Camex Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Camex Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
540.5341.48
1040.4541.11
2040.4140.94
5040.9940.02
10036.2638.12
2003537.27

Source: Dion Global

Camex Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Camex saw a drop in promoter holding to 44.45%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Camex Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:50 PM IST ISTCamex - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 05, 2026, 05:18 PM IST ISTCamex - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimiation To Be Held On Monday, August 10,2026 Of Camex Limited
Jul 13, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTCamex - 37Th Annual General Meeting Of Camex Limited To Be Held On Friday, August 7,2026
Jul 13, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTCamex - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 13, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTCamex - Intimation Of Record Date For The Purpose Of 37Th Annual General Meeting Of The Camex Limited To Be Held On Friday, A

Source: Dion Global

About Camex

Camex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100GJ1989PLC013041 and registration number is 013041. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 149.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chandraprakash Chopra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Nahata
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rahul Chopra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Tara Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Uttam Bhandari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jagrit Sanklecha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Camex Share Price

What is the share price of Camex?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Camex is ₹41.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Camex?

The Camex is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Camex?

The market cap of Camex is ₹42.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Camex?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Camex are ₹41.70 and ₹40.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Camex?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Camex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Camex is ₹50.39 and 52-week low of Camex is ₹26.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Camex performed historically in terms of returns?

The Camex has shown returns of 3.22% over the past day, 7.98% for the past month, 39.33% over 3 months, 4.2% over 1 year, 13.79% across 3 years, and 8.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Camex?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Camex are -165.48 and 1.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Camex News

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