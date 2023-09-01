Follow Us

CAMEX LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Smallcap | BSE
₹28.75 Closed
-1.37-0.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Camex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.30₹29.89
₹28.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.15₹36.90
₹28.75
Open Price
₹29.15
Prev. Close
₹29.15
Volume
2,818

Camex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129.66
  • R230.57
  • R331.25
  • Pivot
    28.98
  • S128.07
  • S227.39
  • S326.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 531.8628.47
  • 1032.0528.16
  • 2030.6128.07
  • 5029.1528.06
  • 10028.1927.87
  • 20029.2927.94

Camex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.17-0.1016.169.826.4879.69-16.67
6.302.029.133.33-19.9623.52130.48
1.922.1111.1734.738.4213.3616.72
7.5916.1730.2434.5219.22429.95416.46
9.28-18.40-28.30-23.27-40.53536.50135.15
2.10-2.48-4.55-0.32-44.12-47.65-52.42
8.5516.5639.1630.2718.1072.5470.68
16.9319.8731.2235.01-8.7925.27-30.09
7.527.5548.4649.678.3623.92-12.57
3.347.7126.2727.79-6.5225.2610.65
2.600.32-6.63-15.17-32.671,727.371,754.70
-1.9630.7019.5633.9810.3690.03135.19
6.017.6911.4435.0040.3995.9347.96
4.8015.4721.3732.88-9.4395.83106.70
-6.79-4.142.4257.5855.27180.3853.88
-5.090.7717.7819.90-22.3319.43-14.68
1.74-2.74-7.62-7.8055.69663.18537.72
5.581.3910.009.49-20.196.32-49.77
-0.8028.4024.9228.52-5.4245.59-32.17
2.828.196.4433.474.7346.72-9.78

Camex Ltd. Share Holdings

Camex Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Camex Ltd.

Camex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100GJ1989PLC013041 and registration number is 013041. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 161.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chandraprakash Chopra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rahul Chopra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Chopra
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Indra Singhvi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Tarachand Kotahri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arpit Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Camex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Camex Ltd.?

The market cap of Camex Ltd. is ₹29.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Camex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Camex Ltd. is -203.9 and PB ratio of Camex Ltd. is 0.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Camex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Camex Ltd. is ₹28.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Camex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Camex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Camex Ltd. is ₹36.90 and 52-week low of Camex Ltd. is ₹22.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

