What is the share price of Camex? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Camex is ₹41.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Camex? The Camex is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Camex? The market cap of Camex is ₹42.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Camex? Today’s highest and lowest price of Camex are ₹41.70 and ₹40.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Camex? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Camex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Camex is ₹50.39 and 52-week low of Camex is ₹26.37 as on .

How has the Camex performed historically in terms of returns? The Camex has shown returns of 3.22% over the past day, 7.98% for the past month, 39.33% over 3 months, 4.2% over 1 year, 13.79% across 3 years, and 8.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Camex? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Camex are -165.48 and 1.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global