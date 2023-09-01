Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Camex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100GJ1989PLC013041 and registration number is 013041. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 161.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Camex Ltd. is ₹29.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Camex Ltd. is -203.9 and PB ratio of Camex Ltd. is 0.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Camex Ltd. is ₹28.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Camex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Camex Ltd. is ₹36.90 and 52-week low of Camex Ltd. is ₹22.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.