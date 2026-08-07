Here's the live share price of Cambridge Technology Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cambridge Technology Enterprises
|9.30
|24.65
|12.69
|9.05
|-9.07
|-12.76
|-12.15
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cambridge Technology Enterprises has declined 9.07% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Cambridge Technology Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|34.33
|37.18
|10
|33.01
|35.39
|20
|31.71
|33.76
|50
|31.89
|32.46
|100
|30.32
|32.59
|200
|35.77
|36.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cambridge Technology Enterprises saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.13%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:07 PM IST IST
|Cambridge Technology - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter En
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:06 PM IST IST
|Cambridge Technology - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter En
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Cambridge Technology - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Cambridge Technology - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 22, 2026, 01:13 AM IST IST
|Cambridge Technology - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1999PLC030997 and registration number is 030997. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 57.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cambridge Technology Enterprises is ₹38.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cambridge Technology Enterprises is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cambridge Technology Enterprises is ₹74.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cambridge Technology Enterprises are ₹39.29 and ₹37.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cambridge Technology Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cambridge Technology Enterprises is ₹59.90 and 52-week low of Cambridge Technology Enterprises is ₹21.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cambridge Technology Enterprises has shown returns of 0.5% over the past day, 24.65% for the past month, 12.69% over 3 months, -9.07% over 1 year, -12.76% across 3 years, and -12.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cambridge Technology Enterprises are 157.77 and 0.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global