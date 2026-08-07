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Cambridge Technology Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

CAMBRIDGE TECHNOLOGY ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Cambridge Technology Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹38.18 Closed
0.50₹ 0.19
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cambridge Technology Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.05₹39.29
₹38.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.18₹59.90
₹38.18
Open Price
₹39.10
Prev. Close
₹37.99
Volume
1,065

Source: Dion Global

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cambridge Technology Enterprises		9.3024.6512.699.05-9.07-12.76-12.15
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cambridge Technology Enterprises has declined 9.07% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Cambridge Technology Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
534.3337.18
1033.0135.39
2031.7133.76
5031.8932.46
10030.3232.59
20035.7736.22

Source: Dion Global

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cambridge Technology Enterprises saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.13%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Cambridge Technology Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:07 PM IST ISTCambridge Technology - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter En
Aug 07, 2026, 08:06 PM IST ISTCambridge Technology - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter En
Jul 24, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTCambridge Technology - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 24, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTCambridge Technology - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 22, 2026, 01:13 AM IST ISTCambridge Technology - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Cambridge Technology Enterprises

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1999PLC030997 and registration number is 030997. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 57.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    IT Consulting & Software
  • Address
    Capital Park, 4th Floor, Unit No. 403B & 404, Plot No. 1-98/4/1-13, 28 & 29, Survey No.72, Hyderabad Telangana 500081
  • Contact
    investors@ctepl.com
    http://www.ctepl.com

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dharani Raghurama Swaroop
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Stefan Hetges
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jayalakshmi Kumari Kanukollu
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Sehgal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Manjula Aleti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Medepalli
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sridhar Lalpet
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tarakad Narayanan Kannan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cambridge Technology Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Cambridge Technology Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cambridge Technology Enterprises is ₹38.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cambridge Technology Enterprises?

The Cambridge Technology Enterprises is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cambridge Technology Enterprises?

The market cap of Cambridge Technology Enterprises is ₹74.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cambridge Technology Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cambridge Technology Enterprises are ₹39.29 and ₹37.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cambridge Technology Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cambridge Technology Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cambridge Technology Enterprises is ₹59.90 and 52-week low of Cambridge Technology Enterprises is ₹21.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cambridge Technology Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cambridge Technology Enterprises has shown returns of 0.5% over the past day, 24.65% for the past month, 12.69% over 3 months, -9.07% over 1 year, -12.76% across 3 years, and -12.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cambridge Technology Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cambridge Technology Enterprises are 157.77 and 0.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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