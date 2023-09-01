Follow Us

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CAMBRIDGE TECHNOLOGY ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹56.80 Closed
0.350.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹55.50₹58.00
₹56.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹46.80₹78.90
₹56.80
Open Price
₹55.50
Prev. Close
₹56.60
Volume
14,435

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R158.17
  • R259.33
  • R360.67
  • Pivot
    56.83
  • S155.67
  • S254.33
  • S353.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 566.1656.28
  • 1065.6356.21
  • 2066.6957.06
  • 5070.759.42
  • 10063.9159.81
  • 20067.0559.82

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.00-1.48-11.768.52-25.26146.303.56
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd.

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1999PLC030997 and registration number is 030997. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Stefan Hetges
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sridhar Lalpet
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dharani Raghurama Swaroop
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Motaparthy Kasi Venkateswara Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. K Jayalakshmi Kumari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naveen Kumar Yelloji
    Additional Director
  • Ms. Manjula Aleti
    Additional Director

FAQs on Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd. is ₹111.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd. is 58.26 and PB ratio of Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd. is 2.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd. is ₹56.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd. is ₹78.90 and 52-week low of Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd. is ₹46.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

