What is the Market Cap of Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd.? The market cap of Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd. is ₹111.50 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd.? P/E ratio of Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd. is 58.26 and PB ratio of Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd. is 2.43 as on .

What is the share price of Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd. is ₹56.80 as on .