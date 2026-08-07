What is the share price of Cambridge Technology Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cambridge Technology Enterprises is ₹38.18 as on .

What kind of stock is Cambridge Technology Enterprises? The Cambridge Technology Enterprises is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cambridge Technology Enterprises? The market cap of Cambridge Technology Enterprises is ₹74.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cambridge Technology Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cambridge Technology Enterprises are ₹39.29 and ₹37.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cambridge Technology Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cambridge Technology Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cambridge Technology Enterprises is ₹59.90 and 52-week low of Cambridge Technology Enterprises is ₹21.18 as on .

How has the Cambridge Technology Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Cambridge Technology Enterprises has shown returns of 0.5% over the past day, 24.65% for the past month, 12.69% over 3 months, -9.07% over 1 year, -12.76% across 3 years, and -12.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cambridge Technology Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cambridge Technology Enterprises are 157.77 and 0.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global