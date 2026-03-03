Here's the live share price of Callista Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Callista Industries has gained 67.14% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 1204.35%.
Callista Industries’s current P/E of -44.27x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Callista Industries
|3.20
|9.86
|92.78
|743.20
|1,204.35
|135.40
|67.14
|Tata Capital
|-2.53
|-4.97
|1.97
|-0.47
|-0.47
|-0.16
|-0.09
|Aditya Birla Capital
|-2.95
|-1.87
|-3.09
|21.37
|121.64
|29.96
|21.20
|Max Financial Services
|-1.93
|7.86
|8.44
|11.71
|82.93
|37.83
|14.34
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.19
|-2.09
|-4.91
|-9.91
|-16.71
|-5.91
|-3.59
|360 One Wam
|-3.93
|-8.38
|-6.78
|3.04
|9.52
|33.94
|28.84
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|-3.59
|-9.37
|-22.28
|-18.57
|24.30
|68.27
|35.37
|Tata Investment Corporation
|-3.70
|1.31
|-11.23
|-5.63
|8.26
|46.80
|41.23
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-3.70
|-7.00
|-14.96
|-8.42
|1.91
|40.12
|21.60
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|2.10
|5.72
|7.34
|6.68
|50.79
|99.58
|60.63
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-5.48
|-11.49
|-14.80
|-7.69
|18.96
|32.98
|18.65
|Angel One
|-8.05
|-12.53
|-15.13
|-0.35
|14.45
|26.39
|47.37
|JSW Holdings
|-4.98
|-7.72
|-25.79
|-12.55
|-3.05
|60.91
|33.58
|Computer Age Management Services
|-8.18
|-10.70
|-15.73
|-14.49
|3.82
|12.06
|11.41
|KFIN Technologies
|-6.52
|-9.23
|-12.73
|-12.40
|7.19
|47.21
|20.76
|Maharashtra Scooters
|0.29
|-0.68
|-8.19
|-19.96
|43.99
|43.76
|29.06
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-3.94
|-11.36
|124.65
|2,312.09
|774.58
|267.35
|JM Financial
|-5.44
|-0.94
|-15.52
|-33.52
|38.97
|24.90
|5.39
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|-7.15
|5.66
|3.62
|-1.35
|27.27
|21.80
|8.17
|IIFL Capital Services
|5.42
|0.27
|-2.13
|3.35
|57.25
|77.80
|41.28
Over the last one year, Callista Industries has gained 1204.35% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.47%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.64%), Max Financial Services (82.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Callista Industries has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.09%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.20%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|166.91
|166.95
|10
|170.01
|167.27
|20
|165.8
|162.57
|50
|137.68
|141.08
|100
|103.29
|112.56
|200
|61.13
|73.65
In the latest quarter, Callista Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 52.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 23, 2026, 4:56 PM IST
|Callista Industries - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Feb 23, 2026, 4:51 PM IST
|Callista Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On 23Rd February, 2026
|Feb 11, 2026, 9:14 PM IST
|Callista Industries - Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025
|Feb 11, 2026, 9:04 PM IST
|Callista Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On 11Th February, 2026
|Feb 07, 2026, 9:28 PM IST
|Callista Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Finanacial Results For Q3
Callista Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921GJ1989PLC098109 and registration number is 010151. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Callista Industries is ₹171.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Callista Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Callista Industries is ₹52.10 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Callista Industries are ₹171.00 and ₹164.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Callista Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Callista Industries is ₹175.95 and 52-week low of Callista Industries is ₹12.49 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Callista Industries has shown returns of 1.79% over the past day, 16.25% for the past month, 104.55% over 3 months, 1204.35% over 1 year, 135.4% across 3 years, and 67.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Callista Industries are -44.27 and -38.83 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.