Callista Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

CALLISTA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Callista Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹171.00 Closed
1.79₹ 3.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Callista Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹164.65₹171.00
₹171.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.49₹175.95
₹171.00
Open Price
₹164.65
Prev. Close
₹168.00
Volume
1,179

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Callista Industries has gained 67.14% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 1204.35%.

Callista Industries’s current P/E of -44.27x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Callista Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Callista Industries		3.209.8692.78743.201,204.35135.4067.14
Tata Capital		-2.53-4.971.97-0.47-0.47-0.16-0.09
Aditya Birla Capital		-2.95-1.87-3.0921.37121.6429.9621.20
Max Financial Services		-1.937.868.4411.7182.9337.8314.34
HDB Financial Services		-2.19-2.09-4.91-9.91-16.71-5.91-3.59
360 One Wam		-3.93-8.38-6.783.049.5233.9428.84
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		-3.59-9.37-22.28-18.5724.3068.2735.37
Tata Investment Corporation		-3.701.31-11.23-5.638.2646.8041.23
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		-3.70-7.00-14.96-8.421.9140.1221.60
Anand Rathi Wealth		2.105.727.346.6850.7999.5860.63
Nuvama Wealth Management		-5.48-11.49-14.80-7.6918.9632.9818.65
Angel One		-8.05-12.53-15.13-0.3514.4526.3947.37
JSW Holdings		-4.98-7.72-25.79-12.55-3.0560.9133.58
Computer Age Management Services		-8.18-10.70-15.73-14.493.8212.0611.41
KFIN Technologies		-6.52-9.23-12.73-12.407.1947.2120.76
Maharashtra Scooters		0.29-0.68-8.19-19.9643.9943.7629.06
RRP Semiconductor		0-3.94-11.36124.652,312.09774.58267.35
JM Financial		-5.44-0.94-15.52-33.5238.9724.905.39
Edelweiss Financial Services		-7.155.663.62-1.3527.2721.808.17
IIFL Capital Services		5.420.27-2.133.3557.2577.8041.28

Over the last one year, Callista Industries has gained 1204.35% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.47%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.64%), Max Financial Services (82.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Callista Industries has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.09%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.20%).

Callista Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Callista Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5166.91166.95
10170.01167.27
20165.8162.57
50137.68141.08
100103.29112.56
20061.1373.65

Callista Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Callista Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 52.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Callista Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 23, 2026, 4:56 PM ISTCallista Industries - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Feb 23, 2026, 4:51 PM ISTCallista Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On 23Rd February, 2026
Feb 11, 2026, 9:14 PM ISTCallista Industries - Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025
Feb 11, 2026, 9:04 PM ISTCallista Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On 11Th February, 2026
Feb 07, 2026, 9:28 PM ISTCallista Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Finanacial Results For Q3

About Callista Industries

Callista Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921GJ1989PLC098109 and registration number is 010151. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mrs. Rashmi Ravi Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Binita Devang Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Deep Vikas Shah
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Mr. Sachin Nagendra Singh
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bhawana Chouhan
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Callista Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Callista Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Callista Industries is ₹171.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Callista Industries?

The Callista Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Callista Industries?

The market cap of Callista Industries is ₹52.10 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Callista Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Callista Industries are ₹171.00 and ₹164.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Callista Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Callista Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Callista Industries is ₹175.95 and 52-week low of Callista Industries is ₹12.49 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Callista Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Callista Industries has shown returns of 1.79% over the past day, 16.25% for the past month, 104.55% over 3 months, 1204.35% over 1 year, 135.4% across 3 years, and 67.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Callista Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Callista Industries are -44.27 and -38.83 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

