What is the share price of California Software Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for California Software Company is ₹22.22 as on .

What kind of stock is California Software Company? The California Software Company is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of California Software Company? The market cap of California Software Company is ₹73.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of California Software Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of California Software Company are ₹22.41 and ₹21.86.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of California Software Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which California Software Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of California Software Company is ₹27.54 and 52-week low of California Software Company is ₹10.25 as on .

How has the California Software Company performed historically in terms of returns? The California Software Company has shown returns of 2.4% over the past day, 5.71% for the past month, -1.99% over 3 months, 70.53% over 1 year, 36.42% across 3 years, and 12.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of California Software Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of California Software Company are 5.04 and 1.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global