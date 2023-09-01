Follow Us

California Software Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CALIFORNIA SOFTWARE COMPANY LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹14.00 Closed
-1.06-0.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

California Software Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.85₹14.20
₹14.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.30₹25.35
₹14.00
Open Price
₹14.15
Prev. Close
₹14.15
Volume
35,298

California Software Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.22
  • R214.38
  • R314.57
  • Pivot
    14.03
  • S113.87
  • S213.68
  • S313.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.9414.16
  • 1020.3414.2
  • 2019.9514.31
  • 5021.1514.54
  • 10021.4215
  • 20028.7616.62

California Software Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.36-3.440.36-2.43-35.255.24-67.13
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

California Software Company Ltd. Share Holdings

California Software Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About California Software Company Ltd.

California Software Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TN1992PLC022135 and registration number is 022135. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Fredrick Bundle
    Chairman
  • Dr. Mahalingam Vasudevan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Vijayakumar Madhavan
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Dr. V Manimala
    COO & Executive Director
  • Dr. R S Chandan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G Purushothama
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ashok Godavarthi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M Sampath
    Independent Director
  • Ms. A V N Srimathi
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on California Software Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of California Software Company Ltd.?

The market cap of California Software Company Ltd. is ₹21.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of California Software Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of California Software Company Ltd. is 1000.0 and PB ratio of California Software Company Ltd. is 1.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of California Software Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for California Software Company Ltd. is ₹14.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of California Software Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which California Software Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of California Software Company Ltd. is ₹25.35 and 52-week low of California Software Company Ltd. is ₹11.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

