Here's the live share price of California Software Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|California Software Company
|4.37
|5.71
|-1.99
|57.7
|70.53
|36.42
|12.7
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.4
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.8
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.4
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.1
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.7
|5.1
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.9
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.6
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.1
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.7
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.8
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.4
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.4
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.3
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.3
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.2
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.2
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, California Software Company has gained 70.53% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, California Software Company has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|21.42
|21.77
|10
|21.81
|21.79
|20
|21.84
|21.92
|50
|22.01
|21.41
|100
|18.56
|19.81
|200
|17.14
|17.91
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, California Software Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|California Soft. Co. - Reappointment Of Directors -Intimation Regarding
|Jul 21, 2026, 03:11 AM IST IST
|California Soft. Co. - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 20, 2026
|Jul 21, 2026, 02:40 AM IST IST
|California Soft. Co. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 20, 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 06:30 PM IST IST
|California Soft. Co. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 14, 2026, 01:18 AM IST IST
|California Soft. Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Source: Dion Global
California Software Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TN1992PLC022135 and registration number is 022135. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for California Software Company is ₹22.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The California Software Company is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of California Software Company is ₹73.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of California Software Company are ₹22.41 and ₹21.86.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which California Software Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of California Software Company is ₹27.54 and 52-week low of California Software Company is ₹10.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The California Software Company has shown returns of 2.4% over the past day, 5.71% for the past month, -1.99% over 3 months, 70.53% over 1 year, 36.42% across 3 years, and 12.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of California Software Company are 5.04 and 1.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global