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California Software Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

CALIFORNIA SOFTWARE COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of California Software Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.22 Closed
2.40₹ 0.52
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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California Software Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.86₹22.41
₹22.22
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.25₹27.54
₹22.22
Open Price
₹22.00
Prev. Close
₹21.70
Volume
1,536

Source: Dion Global

California Software Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
California Software Company		4.375.71-1.9957.770.5336.4212.7
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.4-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.8-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.4-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.114.0913.931.7911.1911.75.1
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.9-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.621.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.19.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.7
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.82.2219.72-8.4-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.4
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.3-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.3
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.218.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.2-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, California Software Company has gained 70.53% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, California Software Company has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

California Software Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

California Software Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.4221.77
1021.8121.79
2021.8421.92
5022.0121.41
10018.5619.81
20017.1417.91

Source: Dion Global

California Software Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, California Software Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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California Software Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTCalifornia Soft. Co. - Reappointment Of Directors -Intimation Regarding
Jul 21, 2026, 03:11 AM IST ISTCalifornia Soft. Co. - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 20, 2026
Jul 21, 2026, 02:40 AM IST ISTCalifornia Soft. Co. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 20, 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 06:30 PM IST ISTCalifornia Soft. Co. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 14, 2026, 01:18 AM IST ISTCalifornia Soft. Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address

Source: Dion Global

About California Software Company

California Software Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TN1992PLC022135 and registration number is 022135. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Fredrick Bundle
    Chairman
  • Dr. Mahalingam Vasudevan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Vijayakumar Madhavan
    Executive Director
  • Dr. V Manimala
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Dr. R S Chandan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. B Duraisamy
    Independent Director
  • Ms. A V N Srimathi
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on California Software Company Share Price

What is the share price of California Software Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for California Software Company is ₹22.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is California Software Company?

The California Software Company is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of California Software Company?

The market cap of California Software Company is ₹73.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of California Software Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of California Software Company are ₹22.41 and ₹21.86.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of California Software Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which California Software Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of California Software Company is ₹27.54 and 52-week low of California Software Company is ₹10.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the California Software Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The California Software Company has shown returns of 2.4% over the past day, 5.71% for the past month, -1.99% over 3 months, 70.53% over 1 year, 36.42% across 3 years, and 12.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of California Software Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of California Software Company are 5.04 and 1.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

California Software Company News

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