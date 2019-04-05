Calibrated easing

By: | Published: April 5, 2019 1:32 AM

RBI on Thursday asserted that the SC quashing its circular does not curtail its powers to get debt resolutions carried out. “The Supreme Court order has not taken away any powers from the RBI. The powers are still vested with the RBI but has to be exercised in a particular manner,” Das said. “We will exercise the powers which Parliament has given to us and see that the resolution is done fast.”

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday the central bank will come out with a revised circular without delay. It stands committed to enhancing the “momentum of resolution of stressed assets and adherence to credit discipline,” he added.

The critical one-day default rule, introduced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its February 12, 2018, circular, may still stay, even though the central bank will revise the framework for stressed assets resolution after the Supreme Court declared it ultra vires on Tuesday, a source told FE.

“The one-day default rule hasn’t been questioned by the SC (even though the circular was quashed) and this rule is critical to improving the credit behaviour of borrowers,” the source said. A final decision on the content of the revised circular, however, will be taken by RBI soon, the source added. Some of the earlier loan restructuring schemes like S4A, which were scrapped with the introduction of the circular last year, could also make a comeback, sources had earlier said.

The one-day default rule on term loans is important as it mandates that a borrower who misses repayment even for a day be treated as a ‘defaulter’. Banks have to finalise a resolution plan for such defaults of over `2,000 crore within 180 days, failing which the account will be subject to the insolvency process in the next 15 days. This rule effectively sets the clock ticking for both lenders and borrowers to firm up resolution plans for the default.

The SC has held that the Section 35AA — introduced by the government in the Banking Regulation Act in early May 2017 on the basis of which RBI had issued the February 2018 circular — allows directions that “can only be in respect of specific defaults by specific debtors” and not for debtors generally. It has also viewed that specific cases of default can be recommended for proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code only with the Centre’s authorisation.

