With domestic equity markets scaling higher and valuation rising, it is now time for investors to tread cautiously. Although sectors like aviation, travel, and hospitality have definitely taken a hit, there are some pockets that will benefit from the trends that might emerge if the pandemic continues to stay, said Sampath Reddy, CIO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance in an interview with Kshitij Bhargava of Financial Express Online. While Sampath Reddy is for the firm belief that foreign investors can’t stay away from India for long, he also has some advice on how investors should read the June quarter numbers. Here are the edited excerpts.

Equity markets have gone significantly up from where in March, what is your view on valuations right now

The fact is that markets went dirt cheap when they fell in March but we have to look at what happened to the earnings of companies because of the coronavirus. In the financial year 2020, equity markets were looking at around 15% to 18% earnings growth in the fourth quarter, instead, they went down 20%. So instead of growing for 15% earnings, have gone flat. Obviously the earnings were driven by the corporate tax cut; although it was not that long shutdown in March it took a toll on the earnings in that quarter even for this fiscal year, it was expected that earnings would grow but as we see it there might be no growth but instead, a decline could be seen. So earnings growth has gone away.

So if one believes that it was a one-off situation then it needs to be understood that markets do not function like that they do take note of the near term earnings. But, if you look at equity markets that are around 11,000 level Nifty and earnings have taken such a cut back I would say investors have to take a cautious step. However, if you are looking to invest as a long term investor things are different.

When do you think Foreign Portfolio Investors will come back?

FPIs have generally been biased in Indian stock markets for a very long time. I think barring the Lehman time and a few other occasions there have been sell flows. Otherwise, generally, India is an attractive market because of its demographics, diversified set of companies, and robust market system. I do not think Foreign investors would be away from Indian markets for a very long time. India can not be ignored. We will continue to attract good flows and it is just a matter of time, once this uncertainty comes down people will come back.

The world is expected to change, what are the sectors that you believe might gain from this?

If all economies are opened up soon and things come back to normal probably because a vaccine has been found, people will then get back to where they were. But if it rolls on, things are changing. Offices are looking at their structure, the manpower if they can work from home, and those kinds of discussions are going on. Big companies like TCS have said that they will shift a certain number of employees to working from home. So the acceptance of work from home is going to rise, that is a change. Along with this, digitisation is to become a norm, more and more industries are looking to go digital. Look at the insurance industry, it is now looking to sell policies online. As this happens, some sectors will suffer like travelling will come down but broadband usage will go up. On the other hand, commercial real estate could see a shortage of demand because there will not be too much demand. The broader trend is that digitisation will be there online selling will be more and it will be accepted more.

Companies in the infrastructure and capital equipment sector will take time to revive. In these uncertain times, sectors that are better placed are the likes of the consumer sector, even though FMCGs have high multiples but in terms of visibility of earnings and growth, they are much better placed. Pharma is also relatively better placed, they were largely struggling but now is better positioned. IT services also are looking to do good, it is less affected because software developers can work from home and these companies have not seen any significant loss of earnings. Hotels and Airlines are obviously hit in this.

Financials are in a tight spot, it is expected that the near-term future is not looking good. How do you assess the situation?

There are some sectors like aviation hospitality that definitely will be badly hit by the coronavirus situation along with this, I believe financials is another sector that is going to see a setback. In the last few years, if you see, things were getting back. Retail loans were doing good, and even corporate NPAs appeared to be behind the curve. But given the situation, there is going to be a lot of suffering for MSMEs and small businesses and there is going to be a loss of income for self-employed people. This will obviously hit the banking sector’s non-performing assets.

This is the reason why the Reserve Bank had to come up with the Moratorium for 3 months then again extended it because there was visible pain in the system where people were not able to pay their loans. If this was not done there would have been real challenges for the banking sector in terms of capital. So obviously this sector is going to take a hit and face some headwinds in the form of a rise in NPAs from MSMEs and also from retail loans like self-employed people who are obviously taking a hit in this. There is a lesser risk from people who are employed and earning salaries so that pocket is safe but other pockets for banks are in a problem. But the problem in banks will not be visible immediately.

Obviously there is the Moratorium period and when that is over there will be a 90 day period again customers can pay their loans before being considered NPAs. The best way to trade in banks is to stick with big players

A lot of banks are looking to raise capital, will it be tougher for smaller banks in such a scenario?

Yes, a lot of banks are trying to raise capital, ICICI Bank has already done so and a lot are in the process of raising money to improve capital adequacy ratio in case things go bad so it is good. It is good that the banks are not being fussy about it and are focusing on the main point which is that they have enough capital to tide over these times and that the banks survive.

I think everyone will get the money, even the smaller ones. Maybe the bigger banks will raise money at two times the price to book and smaller banks will raise money at lesson multiples.

How should this quarter’s earnings be looked at by investors?

To some extent, the market is already ignoring the fact that the first quarter is going to be bad and in spite of that the equity markets have rallied quite well in the last one or two months. But, the equity market is never going to be only focused on the near term, it does take the long term into account especially in a situation like this where everyone is very well aware of the facts. So quarter 1 numbers are going to be bad and that is somewhat discounted but recovery is not going to be rapid, we are cautiously optimistic because of the significant rally in the market.