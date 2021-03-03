Technical stocks to buy: Infosys, HDFC, others look strong on charts; Nifty eyes 15,065 target
March 3, 2021 9:07 AM
The market has formed a continuation formation followed by the formation of the Harami pattern which it has formed on Monday.
By Shrikant Chouhan
The market has formed a continuation formation followed by the formation of the Harami pattern which it has formed on Monday. It is bullish for the market. Also, the Nifty/Sensex closed between the bearish gap, which it had left between 15065-14919 / 50250-50991 last Friday. The market breadth was also encouraging as along with IT and FMCG we saw bullish activity in financials. Based on the daily chart the Nifty/Sensex is heading for the minimum target of 15065/50750. On the other side, 14830/50100 and 14750/49800 would be major supports. The focus should be on Technology and FMCG stocks.
Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd stock has given a breakout of a downward sloping trend line and closed comfortably above its 50 day SMA with a strong bullish candlestick pattern indicating a further up move in the near term.
After the double bottom chart pattern, Infosys Ltd stock reversed with an inverted hammer candlestick formation and currently it has given a trend line breakout with incremental volume activity on the daily chart.