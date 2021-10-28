Stove Kraft, Route Mobile among 5 high conviction stock ideas; these factors will rally D-St ahead

Stocks to watch (Image: REUTERS)

By Achin Goel

Indian benchmark indices have performed well over the last few months due to rising participation of retail investors, strong corporate earnings and a robust recovery in the economy. Government initiatives such as approval of PLI schemes to boost domestic manufacturing capabilities, announcement of the relief package for the telecom sector as well as allowing 100% foreign investment through the automatic route has helped stocks from these sectors to remain in the spotlight. Here are some mid cap stocks on which are bullish:

Anup Engineering

CMP 1,011

Target 1303

The company has adopted a technology to fabricate and supply helical baffle heat exchanger for the global market and ranks among the top three process manufacturers in India. Anup Engineering has a strong order book in pipeline of Rs. 299 Cr as on June 2021 end to provide good execution visibility, debt free balance sheet and adequate liquidity (52.5 crore in FDs) to support execution in order book and management has given guidance that they would be able to maintain order book in range of 330 to 350cr in this financial year. Going ahead, the management expects order inflow momentum to continue on the same lines as the current inquiry pipeline is ongoing to be very robust and very strong, both from the international as well as domestic markets. Ongoing new greenfield capex are expected to open up new opportunities in heat exchangers, other pressure vessels, long towers and reactor equipment orders with higher ticket size. We recommend our investors to BUY the scrip with target of Rs. 1303 from 12 months investment perspective.

Stove Kraft

CMP 1027

Target 1462

SKL at FY23 EPS of Rs. 43 has a potential upside of 34% from CMP. We initiate coverage with BUY. Our target price multiple implies 25% discount to TTK Prestige, SKL’s biggest competitor in terms of product portfolio given TTK’s, long history of steady performance. E-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, which contributed to 30% of revenues and is growing by 30 to 35%. Market share in E-commerce business is at 45% and company has market leadership in pressure cooker and cookware categories.

CSB Bank

CMP 297

Target 395

We are positive on the stock given its favourable loan book mixture with high yielding rate, sustained margins, and comfortable liquidity position. Profitability of the bank should see improvement in the next few quarters driven by higher loan growth, stable margins, decline in credit costs, and lower cost to income ratio. Besides, strong liability franchise, adequate capitalization, and healthy provision buffer add to positivity, valuing the stock at a target price of Rs. 395 per share multiple of 2.7x FY22E ABV. We believe the bank’s current valuation and recent earnings provide limited downside risk.

Home First Finance

CMP 700

Target 805

The company has the ability to deliver strong operating performance across all parameters, solid profitability and sustainable growth trajectory. Besides, its ability to leverage technology for better service delivery, funding availability with competitive cost of funds and investment by marque private equity players adds to positivity, Scalable business, consistency in operating performance, excess capital and liquidity buffer will increase the visibility on rating upgrade. With greater than 30 to 40% AUM growth, sustained spreads, improved cost to income and contained credit cost, we expect net revenue to grow at more than 28% over FY21-23E and earnings to compound at greater than 40% over FY21-23E. However due to excessive capitalisation (Tier-1 at 51%), despite 3.5% plus RoAs, RoEs will be modest at sub 13% thus, we have assigned a ‘Buy’ rating on Home First with a price target of Rs. 805, valuing the stock at 3.5x FY23E P/Adj BV.

Route Mobile

CMP 1,894

Target 2520

Route Mobile is an A2P/CPaaS based company with a total addressable market size of US$7bn, in 2020 which is expected to grow at 30% till 2025.We expect revenue to grow at 23% over FY21-23E with EBITDA growing by 27.3% as we expect operating leverage to aid margin accretion by 100bps over similar term. The company’s business generates a decent amount of cash, and Route Mobile has generated robust free cash flows over the past four financial years. We have assigned a buy on the stock with Buy rating implying a P/E of 52x FY23E EPS and target price of Rs. 2520.

(Achin Goel is the Fund Manager at Bonanza Portfolio. Views expressed are the author’s own. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.)