Stock market may remain volatile ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Polls; here’s where to invest

Published: February 14, 2019 4:15 PM

Going ahead, Indian stock market will continue to remain volatile ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Large cap stocks, Invest In Large cap Stocks After Q3, Brokerage favourite Stocks, Better Result, Q3 Earning Season, Invest In Stocks, Good Return, Stock Tips, Stock MarkertIn such a scenario it is better to sit on cash or invest in defensive spaces like FMCG and Consumer Discretionary, says Astha Jain of HEM Securities.

Since the beginning of this year 2019, Indian markets have seen markets mostly rolling upwards with Sensex gaining almost 1,100 points on upside from close of year 2018 at around 36,000 mark to 37,170 mark as high built on 7th Feb 2019 after budget. During these two months, weak global cues mainly led by US , Europe and China have acted as a dampener for markets worldwide. However, back home, the recently announced budget as well as RBI’s credit policy have supported the Indian market.

The budget presented by the government was like any other Election Budget with the main focus of providing a  boost to rural household as well as middle class, with the aim to to increase the disposable incomes in the hands of rural as well as urban households. The recent 25 bps rate cut by RBI in its monetary policy review has also came as surprise policy action for the markets.

Also read: Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission an inspiring model, says Nigerian minister

Going ahead, Indian stock market will continue to remain volatile ahead of the upcoming general elections. Further, among global factors US-China trade deal will be an important event to watch out for. Therefore, in such a scenario it is better to sit on cash or invest in defensive spaces like FMCG and Consumer Discretionary. High quality private sector banks focused on corporate lending, and well established capital goods manufacturing companies (in hope of pick up in private capex as capacity utilisation in most of the companies has reached to its optimum level ) with strong order book, are also viable investment opportunities given the current scenario.

  • By Astha Jain, Senior Analyst, Hem Securities. Views expressed in this article are author’s own.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. CAFEINVEST
  4. Stock market may remain volatile ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Polls; here’s where to invest
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition