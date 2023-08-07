Spot USDINR makes second weekly gain in a row; all eyes on RBI monetary policy

By Dilip Parmar

The Indian rupee fell to its lowest level since February, amid a softer tone in regional FX impacting the currency backed by a prevailing risk-off sentiment globally and higher crude oil prices. All eyes will be on this week’s RBI monetary policy stance and inflation forecast as it will decide the future path of the rupee level.

Outlook

Spot USDINR gained 59 paise or 0.71% to Rs 82.84, marking the second weekly gain in a row. The pair has given close well above the downward-sloping trend line on the weekly chart confirming the upward breakout. In the near term, it has resistance at Rs 83.30 and support at Rs 81.94, the 50-week simple moving average. The medium-term bias remains bullish as long as the pair stays above Rs 81.90 while in the short term, some retracement may be seen after a recent surge.

India’s forex kitty declined by $3.2bn to $603.9bn for the week ending July 28 as per the RBI weekly statistics. In the week gone, foreign institutions remained net sellers as they sold $247bn equities and bought $140mn in the debt market.

The dollar strengthened for the third straight week following mixed US economic data. On Friday, two Federal Reserve officials said slower US employment gains mean policymakers may soon need to consider how long to keep interest rates elevated which pushed the greenback lower. The ICE dollar index has been trading in a bearish sequence of lower tops and bottoms on the major time frames. It has resistance in the area of 103 to 103.50, sustainable trade above said level will confirm the trend reversal while breaking 100.5, dragging the buck towards a swing low of 99.60.

CFTC Position

In FX, flows are skewed towards dollar buying as speculators sold 5.2k euros, 1.5k yen, and 9.4k sterling futures. Flows in other currencies were muted, other than buying 2.5k Kiwi. Still, the aggregate dollar short fell by about $1.5 billion on the week to $19bn.

What to Watch

From the US consumer price index for July to the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy meeting. A closely watched measure of US inflation will probably illustrate more of the moderate price growth that the Federal Reserve wants to see sustained. The Reserve Bank of India is likely to keep rates on hold on Thursday as the monetary authority looks to preserve growth while beating back inflation.

(Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. Views expressed are the author’s own. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.)