By Ajit Mishra

Markets have been moving from strength to strength after reclaiming the record high, with a noticeable rise in the positive momentum. Apart from the rotational buying across sectors, a steady recovery in the global counterparts, especially the US, is further supporting the sentiment. In line with the benchmark index, the broader indices are also seeing a stable rise. While the midcap index is already at a record high, the smallcap index has recovered strongly in the last four months and is trading just 4% from that mark.

Going ahead, indications are in favor of consolidation in the near term but the positional tone is likely to remain positive. The fresh breakout in the US markets combined with the recovery in the other world indices would help in keeping the bias upward. Amid all the positivity, traders should not get carried away and maintain their focus on managing positions citing a possible rise in the volatility due to upcoming F&O expiry and other global events.

On the benchmark front, we recommend planning fresh positional trades on dips around the key support zone. At the same time, trends could be mixed on the sectoral front wherein we are eyeing consolidation in the IT after the recent slide while auto and FMCG may see some profit taking too. At the same time, we feel banking, financials, pharma and metal would continue their northward bias so plan your stock-specific positions accordingly.

Nifty (CMP: 19,672.35)

Nifty has almost tested the new milestone i.e. 20,000 and gained over 7% in the last four weeks, which has pushed the oscillators into the overbought zone. It would be healthy if we see some consolidation now, before making further progress. In case of any dip, we believe Nifty would respect the 19,300-19500 zone i.e. the previous consolidation area while any attempt to surpass the 20,000-20,200 zone may attract profit booking.

Bank Nifty (CMP: 45,923.05)

The banking index has regained momentum of late and is likely to inch gradually upward toward the 49000+ zone. We are seeing participation across the pack but we reiterate our preference for the private banking majors citing less volatility and their overall positioning.

Stocks to Watch

Bullish –BHEL, Canbk, Colpal, Gail, Heromotoco, IDFC First Bank, Marico, ONGC, Tatacomm

Bearish – IEX, Jublfood, UPL, Voltas

(Ajit Mishra, SVP- Technical Research, Religare Broking. Views expressed are the author’s own. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.)