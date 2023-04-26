Nifty witnessing range bound activity after sharp bounce back; Federal Bank, Tata Steel among stocks to buy

By Shrikant Chouhan

On Tuesday, the benchmark indices witnessed range bound activity, Nifty ended 20 points higher while the Sensex was up by 62 points. Among sectors, PSU Banks continued positive momentum for the second day in a row whereas media and selective financial stocks registered intraday profit booking at higher levels. Technically, after a sharp bounce back the market witnessed range bound activity.

On daily charts, the index has formed a small Doji candlestick formation which indicates indecisiveness between the bulls and bears. We are of the view that, a minor intraday correction is possible, if the index slips below 17,720/59,950 below which, it could retest the level of 17,670-17,625/59,750-59,600. On the flip side, a fresh uptrend wave possible only after dismissal of 17,820/60,300 post breakout the chances of hitting 17,900-17,925 on Nifty, or 60,600-60,700 on Sensex would turn bright.

Stock Recommendations

Federal Bank

BUY | CMP: Rs 133.25 | TARGET: Rs 140 | SL: Rs 129

For the last few weeks, the counter was stuck in a range bound movement and presently we witnessed a range breakout on the daily scale. Moreover, the closing above its resistance zone suggests that the counter has good potential for further upside in the near future.

Eicher Motors

BUY | CMP: Rs 3229.05 | TARGET: Rs 3390 | SL: Rs 3160

After hitting the recent highs of around 3300, the stock witnessed selloff and dropped to the lower side. However, it has found support near the important retracement zone. As a result, the bullish trend is very likely to continue for further up move in the near term.

Tata Steel

BUY | CMP: Rs 106.95 | TARGET: Rs 112 | SL: Rs 104

The counter is trading in a range bound mode with decent volume activity near its demand zone. The formation suggests that the stock is into the accumulation phase. Furthermore, the closing above its short term moving average is indicating a strong reversal from the current levels in the coming horizon.

GNFC

BUY | CMP: Rs 530.85 | TARGET: Rs 560 | SL: Rs 520

The stock had witnessed a downward movement over the past few weeks. However, on the daily scale it has found support around its important retracement zone. As a result, the bullish momentum from the current levels is very likely for fresh up move in the coming sessions.

(Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities. Views expressed are author’s own. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.)