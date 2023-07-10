Nifty to gradually head towards 19700, Bank Nifty may consolidate; RIL, Tata Motors among preferred stocks

By Dharmesh Shah
The equity benchmark extended gains and clocked a fresh all time high backed by strong FII’s inflow. As a result, Nifty settled the previous week at 19332, up 0.7%. The broader market relatively outperformed the benchmark as Nifty midcap, small cap gained 0.9% and 2.5%, respectively. Sectorally, PSU Banks, Oil & Gas, Auto remained in limelight while IT and private banks relatively underperformed during the week.
Nifty short-term trend remains positive, support at 19300-19250; ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra among top stocks to buy
Technical Outlook
- The Nifty started the week with a positive gap (19189-19246) and recorded fresh All Time High of 19523. However, profit booking in recently run up stocks from the higher levels amid volatile global cues led index to par some of intra-week gains. Consequently, weekly price action resulted into small bull candle carrying higher high-low, indicating continuance of positive bias.
- We reiterate our positive stance and expect Nifty to gradually head towards our earmarked target of 19700. However, bouts of volatility owing to volatile global cues amid overbought conditions can not be ruled out. Key point to highlight is that, since March buy on dips strategy has continued to fare well as Nifty has not corrected more than 400 points while sustaining above 20 days EMA. Thus, any decline from hereon should not be construed as negative instead capiatliase it as an incremental buying opportunity since we do not expect index to breach the key support threshold of 19100. In the process, stocks specific outperformance is expected to continue amid onset of earnings. Our target of 19700 is based on 138.2% external retracement of Dec-Mar decline 18887-16828.
- On the broader market front, Nifty midcap recorded a fresh All Time High and small cap index closed at 15 months high. The current up move is backed by sturdy market breadth as currently 77% stocks are trading above 200 DMA, highlighting inherent strength. Thus, focus should be on accumulating quality stocks on dips.
- Sectorally, IT, Auto, PSU, Pharma would remain in focus. Key point to highlight is that, Nifty PSU banking index has approached near multi year highs. We expect, PSU bank index to give multi year breakout and rally 15%-20% over next few months and relatively outperform.
- On stock front, in large cap we prefer Axis Bank, SBI, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Hindalco, BEL, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Titan, DLF, IOC while in midcap Granules, Union Bank, Hind Oil Exploration, Graphite, Coforge, KPR Mills, Bhel, Brigade, NCC, EIH Ltd, Engineers India, Apollo Tyres will remain in focus
- Structurally, the formation of higher peak-trough on the monthly chart signifies elongation of rallies that makes us confident to revise support base at 19100, as it is confluence of: (a) Since March Nifty has not corrected more than 400 points. In current scenario 400 points correction will mature at 19123. (B) 50% retracement of current up move (18645-19523), at 19085.
Bank Nifty Outlook:
- The Bank Nifty extended gains despite profit booking on Friday amid global volatility. Private banking stocks that have seen a run up over past few months were subject to profit booking. The Bank Nifty closed at 44925, up 0.4% for the week.
- The weekly price action formed a small bodied candle with higher shadow indicating exhaustion of upward momentum as index rallied 17% over past fifteen weeks.
- We expect index to consolidate this week amid positive bias in the 44000-45500 range. Sustaining above last week high of 45500 would indicate resumption of upward momentum towards 46300 in July as it s 138.2% external retracement of Dec-Mar decline (44151-38613). Buy the dips
- PSU banks are expected to relatively outperform as PSU banking index is poised for multi year breakout indicating structural turnaround.
- From structural perspective, Bank Nifty has retraced its December – March decline in faster time. Hence any temporary breather from hereon would provide fresh investment opportunity to ride the uptrend
- The formation of higher peak and trough on the larger degree chart makes us confident to revise support base at 44000 as it is 61.8% retracement of most recent up move from lows of 43300 and confluence of rising 50 day ema.
(Dharmesh Shah – Head Technical, ICICI Securities. Views expressed are author’s own.)