Nifty to gradually head towards 19700, Bank Nifty may consolidate; RIL, Tata Motors among preferred stocks

NSE Nifty 50 recorded a fresh all-time high of 19523. The profit booking in recently run-up stocks from higher levels amid volatile global cues led the index to par some of the intra-week gains.

Bank Nifty extended gains despite profit booking last friday amid global volatility. Private banking stocks that have seen a run-up over the past few months were subject to profit-booking.

