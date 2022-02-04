Nifty support lies in 17300-17500 range; focus more on stock-specific action, says analyst

There could be some thematic changes that could be seen soon. Hence, it is advised to focus more on the stock-specific front rather than broader indices.

By Sameet Chavan

The Indian equity market has snapped its winning streak of three consecutive days and witnessed decent profit booking at higher levels. The mixed global cues played a vital role in the session’s correction that got aggravated in the latter half, where the Nifty 50 index tested intraday low of 17511 level till the last minute and finally settled the day with a loss of 1.24 per cent at the 17560 level.

On the technical parameters, the mean of the Bollinger band has been the significant resistance for the index, which plunged the index towards its 21 DEMA on the daily chart. However, looking at the technical aspects, such corrections should be considered healthy and provide opportunities to find strong candidates. On an immediate basis, 17300-17500 is likely to provide some support, while on the higher end, it would be a daunting task to overcome the psychological barrier of the 18000 mark, before which 17700-17800 are to be seen as immediate hurdles.

Now, let’s take a quick glance at F&O activities. Recently, we observed some longs in both the index but the quantum wasn’t significant. Yesterday, market corrected due to short formation. The put writers of 17600-17800 ran to cover their positions seeing the sell-off. On the opposite side, 17600 and 17700 calls added massive shorts. Stronger hands continue being net sellers in equities, index and stock futures segment. Their Index futures ‘Long Short Ratio’ stands at 35%, indicating they are short heavy.

Investors remained upbeat in the auto space with heavyweights showcasing some significant up move, whereas the Banking and IT sector witnessed some cool off post strong performance since the last couple of trading sessions. There could be some thematic changes that could be seen soon. Hence, it is advised to focus more on the stock-specific front rather than broader indices.

(Sameet Chavan is a Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One. Views expressed are the author’s own. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.)