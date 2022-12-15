Nifty short-term trend positive, must hold above 18700 for considerable upmove; buy these two stocks for gains

By Nagaraj Shetti

After showing a sustainable upmove in the last couple of sessions, NSE Nifty shifted into a consolidation movement with a positive bias on Wednesday and closed the day higher by 52 points. The opening upside gap has been filled partially. A small negative candle was formed on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadow. Technically, this pattern indicates a high wave or Doji type candle pattern after a rise. Normally, such candle formations after a reasonable rise signal volatility at the highs, and sometimes, it acts as a reversal pattern post confirmation.

Nifty is now placed at the crucial resistance of 18650 levels and is not showing any strength to surpass the hurdle decisively. A sustainable upmove from here could confirm upside breakout of the resistance and any failure is likely to result in minor downward correction ahead. The short-term trend of Nifty remains positive. A decisive move above 18650-18700 levels could bring bulls back into the market. Any failure to sustain the highs is likely to result in further consolidation or minor weakness for the short term. Immediate support is placed at 18490.

Stock to Buy

Birla Corporation Ltd (CMP Rs 1063): BUY

After showing a range-bound movement in the last one month, the stock price (BIRLACORPN) has moved up decisively so far this week and is currently showing upside breakout of the range movement. After completing a bearish chart pattern like lower tops and bottoms, the stock price has formed a new higher bottom at Rs 891 levels in mid part of October and moved up since then.

The volume has started to expand and weekly RSI shows positive indication. Buying can be initiated in BIRLACORPN at CMP (Rs 1063), add more on dips down to Rs 1025, wait for the upside targets of Rs 1145 and Rs 1225 in the next 3-5 weeks. Place a stoploss of Rs 997.

TV18 Broadcast (CMP Rs 41.90): BUY

The weekly timeframe chart of this media stock TV18 Broadcast Ltd indicates sharp upside bounce in the last few weeks. The stock price seems to have formed a crucial bottom reversal at Rs 34.50 in the later part of Oct-22 and has witnessed sharp bounce back since then. The stock price is currently nearing key overhead resistance of down sloping trend line and 200-day EMA around Rs 42-42.50 levels and this hurdle is likely to be broken soon on the upside.

Volume has started to expand during upside breakout in the stock price and weekly RSI shows a positive indication. Buying can be initiated in TV18BRDCST at CMP (41.90), add more on dips down to Rs 40.50, wait for the upside targets of Rs 46 and Rs 51 in the next 3-5 weeks. Place a stoploss of Rs 39.

(Nagaraj Shetti is a Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are the author’s own. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.)