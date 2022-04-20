Nifty short-term term trend weak, fresh pullback rally possible above 17050; Buy SBI, Lupin, BPCL stocks

By Shrikant Chouhan

The benchmark indices corrected sharply, the Nifty 50 ended 215 points lower while the BSE Sensex was down by 703 points. On Tuesday, the market opened with a positive note but in the late afternoon it witnessed exceptional intraday sell-off. In the last two hours, the Nifty corrected over 390/1200 points. Among sectors, IT, FMCG, Reality lost the most, shed over 3 percent. Technically, on daily charts the index has formed a long bearish candle and after a long time it succeeded to close below the 200 day SMA which indicates further weakness from the current levels.

We are of the view that the short term formation is weak but oversold. For the traders now, 17050/56800 would be the immediate hurdle, below the same correction wave will persist till 16800-16700. On the flip side, a fresh pullback rally is possible only after 17050/56800. Above the same it could retest the level of 17100-17150/57000-57200. Short-term traders should remain cautious and be very selective as there is a risk of getting trapped at lower levels.

Technical stocks to buy

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company

BUY, CMP: Rs 736.85, TARGET: Rs 775, SL: Rs 720

The counter is trading in a rising channel constantly. The higher high and higher low chart formations are apparent in the counter. Additionally, trend indicators such as MACD and ADX are showing bullish strength. Therefore, upward movement from the current level is very likely to remain in the near term.

Lupin

BUY, CMP: Rs 769.5, TARGET: Rs 810, SL: Rs 750

The stock is into a gradual up move with a higher low series on the daily scale. Additionally, it is trading in a rectangle formation near its short term moving averages. Hence, a strong base has been shaped for the new leg of an uptrend from current levels.

State Bank of India (SBI)

BUY, CMP 511.8, TARGET 540, SL 500

The stock has shown a remarkable rally in the last few weeks and the trend of the stock is still in the rising direction. The higher high and higher low chart formation is evident in the counter. Additionally, the rise in volume activity is indicating a bullish continuation pattern in the near future.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

BUY, CMP: Rs 375.85, TARGET: Rs 395, SL: Rs 365

The stock had presented a remarkable up move with the bullish continuation chart patterns continuously. After a breather of a few trading sessions, the counter has formed an inverted hammer which suggests that it is ready for further upward movement from the current levels.

(Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities, Views expressed are the author’s own.)