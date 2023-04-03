Nifty may head towards 17600, Bank Nifty support at 39600; SBI, HUL in focus, Nifty IT, Auto to lead rally

Nifty to resolve higher and head towards 17600 as it is a confluence of 200 days EMA coincided with the upper band of the falling channel and the implicated target of consolidation breakout (17200-16800).

Nifty has logged a resolute breakout from recent consolidation 17200-16800 underpinned by a gap up opening (17080-17210) in Friday’s session, indicating acceleration of upward momentum.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Follow us on facebook

twitter

instagram

telegram