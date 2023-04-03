scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Nifty may head towards 17600, Bank Nifty support at 39600; SBI, HUL in focus, Nifty IT, Auto to lead rally

Nifty to resolve higher and head towards 17600 as it is a confluence of 200 days EMA coincided with the upper band of the falling channel and the implicated target of consolidation breakout (17200-16800).

Stock Market outlook
Nifty has logged a resolute breakout from recent consolidation 17200-16800 underpinned by a gap up opening (17080-17210) in Friday’s session, indicating acceleration of upward momentum.

By Dharmesh Shah

The Indian equity benchmarks followed global markets higher as concerns around the global financial crisis subsided. Nifty closed the week at 17360 levels up 2.5%. The broader market relatively underperformed the benchmark as Nifty Midcap and Small cap indices gained 1.6% and 0.8%, respectively. Sectorally, all major indices ended in green led by financials, IT, and metal.

Nifty chart

Technical Outlook

  • On expected lines, buying demand emerged from the lower band of consolidation 16800 amid oversold conditions that helped the index to resolve higher and form a bull candle carrying higher high-low after five weeks, indicating a pause in downward momentum
  • The index has logged a resolute breakout from recent consolidation 17200-16800 underpinned by a gap up opening (17080-17210) in Friday’s session, indicating acceleration of upward momentum. In the upcoming truncated week, we expect the index to resolve higher and head towards 17600 as it is a confluence of 200 days EMA coincided with the upper band of the falling channel and the implicated target of consolidation breakout (17200-16800). Thus, any dip from hereon towards 17100 should be looked at for accumulating quality stocks in a staggered manner as it is a good time to construct a portfolio from a medium-term perspective. Our view of extended pullback is further validated by the following observations:
Also Read
  1. India VIX has decisively breached 14 levels indicating further cool-off, which is positive for equities
  2. Global indices have outperformed YTD with Nasdaq leading (+18%) while European indices are up in mid-teens. The domestic market has a positive  correlation with global peers. Currently, Nifty is down 4% YTD and expected to catch up from hereon
  3. US dollar index is trending down currently at 102.20 which is a key global positive for EM equities. 
  4. Historically, episodes of higher volatility, along with negative news flow and oversold prices have been a key ingredient for durable bottom formation as sentiment is usually at its bearing extremes in such scenarios
  • Sectorally, BFSI, IT, PSU, Capital goods and Infra, Auto to lead the rally
  • On the stock front, in large-cap Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, HUL, L&T, LTI Mindtree, Ultratech Cement, Tata Motors, Bosch, Dr Reddy are in focus while in midcap Canara Bank, Trent, Lemontree, TWL, KEC, Abbott India, Balrampur Chini, JK Cement
  • In spite of a host of negative news, the index has managed to hold the key support of 16800 highlighting strong support which we expect to hold in coming weeks  as it is a confluence of: 
  1. September 2022 low is placed at 16747
  2. 61.8% retracement of CY22 rally 15183-18887, placed at 16600
Bank Nifty chart

Bank Nifty Outlook

  • The Bank Nifty snapped three weeks decline and closed higher by more than 3% at 40608 levels during the previous week amid firm global cues. The pullback was broad-based as both PSU and private banking stocks closed with healthy gains. The weekly price action formed a sizable bull candle with a higher high-low signalling pullback on expected lines from the oversold territory.  
  • Index during last week surpassed short-term hurdle of 40200 with a gap up action, indicating acceleration in the coming truncated week. We expect the index to head towards 41300 levels being the 80% retracement of the February-March 2023 breather (42015-38613). With key support placed at 39600, dips should be used as a buying opportunity
  • Bank Nifty/Nifty ratio line continues to trend higher and sustain the above major breakout area signalling continuation of the outperformance
Also Read
  • Structurally, the ongoing corrective phase has already consumed 16 weeks to retrace 80% gains of preceding 10 weeks rally of October–December (37387-44151). A slower pace of retracement signifies the corrective nature of the current decline 
  • The index has support at 39600 levels being the confluence of last Wednesday’s low and the 50% retracement of the last two weeks’ pullback (38613-40690)
  • The weekly stochastic is at the cusp of generating a buy signal moving above its three periods average thus supports the continuation of the pullback in the index in the coming weeks.

(Dharmesh Shah – Head Technical, ICICI Securities. Views expressed are author’s own.)

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 03-04-2023 at 10:06 IST

Stock Market