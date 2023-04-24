Nifty may extend consolidation in 17500-17800 range; Bank Nifty support placed at 41200 level

Bank Nifty continues to outperform the Nifty. The Bank Nifty/Nifty ratio line continues to trend higher and sustains above the major breakout area signalling an extended period of outperformance.

Nifty retraced a nine-session rally (16913-17863) by just 30% over the past five sessions indicating slower retracement which is indicative of a healthy consolidation above 200-day ema(17500).

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Follow us on facebook

twitter

instagram

telegram