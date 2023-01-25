Nifty may continue to see sell-off in near term; Bajaj Auto, BPCL among top stocks to buy

By Shrikant Chouhan

The benchmark indices witnessed lacklustre activity, on Tuesday the nifty ended at 18118 while the Sensex closed at 60978. Among Sectors, the uptrend rally continued in Auto stocks, as a result, the Auto index rallied over 1 percent whereas PSU Bank and Reality indices lost the most, both the indices trimmed over 1 percent. Technically, the indices consistently take resistance near 18200/61300 and it also formed a double top formation on intraday charts which is broadly negative. In addition, the indices have formed a small bearish candle that also indicates further weakness from the current levels. We are of the view that the current market texture is non-directional perhaps traders are waiting for either side breakout. For the bulls, 18200/61300 would be the fresh breakout level. Above this, the Nifty/Sensex could move up to 18400-18500/61800-62000. On the flip side, 18050/60750 or 20-day SMA would be the sacrosanct support zone. Below the same, we could expect a quick intraday selloff. Below which, the indices could slip to 17900/60200.

Stocks call

BAJAJAUTO: BUY, CMP 3684.05, TARGET 3870, SL 3610

For the last few weeks, the counter was stuck in a range-bound movement and presently we witnessed a range breakout. Moreover, the closing above its resistance zone suggests that the counter has good potential for further upside.

BPCL: BUY, CMP 348.95, TARGET 367, SL 340

After a remarkable rally in the past few weeks, the stock went into a consolidation mode. At present, the structure is indicating at a likely breakout of the consolidation phase with a decent volume. Hence, the formation indicates at further bullish trend from the current levels.

BSOFT: BUY, CMP 306, TARGET 323, SL 297

The counter was stuck in a range-bound move near its demand zone. Presently it has given a range breakout with a strong bullish candlestick formation. The rising volume activity near the support zone is suggesting that the stock has good strength for bullish trend.

HDFCLIFE: BUY, CMP 590, TARGET 620, SL 577

After hitting the recent highs of around 620, the stock dropped on the lower side. However, it has found support near the important retracement zone. As a result, the pullback rally is very likely for further up move in the near term.

