Nifty above 16150 would aim for 16450 as market texture bullish; Buy HCL Tech, PVR, charts show strength

On Tuesday, the benchmark indices witnessed a sharp pullback rally, after a promising intraday rally, the NSE Nifty 50 index ended 438 points higher while the BSE Sensex was up by 1,344 points. Among sectors, all the major sectoral indices ended in the green but metal index outperformed, rallying over over 6 per cent. Technically, after a positive opening the Nifty/ Sensex successfully cleared 16000/53500 breakout level and post breakout, it intensified the positive momentum throughout the day. In addition, on daily charts, it has formed a long bullish candle, which is broadly positive for the short term. We are of the view that the short term market texture is bullish but mildly overbought.

For the trend following traders, now 16150/54000 would be the trend decider level, above which positive momentum is likely to continue till 16380-16450/54600-54800. On the flip side, one quick intraday correction is possible if the index trades below 16150/54000. Below the same, it could retest the level of 16080-16050/54200-54100.

Technical stocks to buy

Bajaj Finance

BUY, CMP: Rs 5,837.3, TARGET: Rs 6,150, SL: Rs 5,700

For the past few weeks, the counter witnessed a vertical slide on the downside. However, post correction a strong rebound is seen from the important support zone. The formation of marubozu candlestick hints at bullish momentum to sustain in the coming horizon.

PVR

BUY, CMP: Rs 1,772.7, TARGET: Rs 1,880, SL: Rs 1,730

The stock is trading into a range bound mode, and presently the counter is near the breakout line of the triangle chart pattern. Hence, the recent price action indicates a strong breakout in a few trading sessions.

Apollo Tyres

BUY, CMP: Rs 214.9, TARGET: Rs 227, SL: Rs 208

The stock is trading into a rising channel pattern forming the higher top and higher bottom series continuously. The strong bullish activity on the daily chart suggests that the counter is likely to maintain bullish continuation formation in the near term.

HCL Tech

BUY, CMP: Rs 1,082.9, TARGET: Rs 1,140, SL: Rs 1,060

The stock has underperformed in the past few weeks and it has witnessed a downtrend. However, in recent past sessions it entered into an accumulation phase near its important support area. Finally, a strong reversal candlestick formation indicates the resumption of a bullish uptrend in the coming horizon

(Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd. Views expressed are the author’s own.)