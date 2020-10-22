  • MORE MARKET STATS

Nifty 50 headed for 12300 in 2-3 weeks? Bulls in control; watch this crucial resistance level | INTERVIEW

By: |
October 22, 2020 1:53 PM

Manish Hatharamani believes that for the time-being, markets are directionless and range bound with a positive bias.

On the downside, supports are holding near 11650 levels, which shows that the bulls are inherently in control.

The Nifty 50 index rallied 600 points so far in October this year; the benchmark index now seems to be stuck in the range of 12050-11650, amid heightened share market volatility, says Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments. Nifty 50 has been trading in this range for the last 8-9 days, and, according to Hathiramani, is “respecting the principles of a choppy market”. Even as it hit 12022, Nifty 50 did not do anything much. However, an upside is seen beyond 12050 on the idex. “If we get past 12050, we shall be able to touch 12300 in two to three weeks,” said Hathiramani.

On the downside, supports are holding near 11650 levels, which shows that the bulls are inherently in control. This can be further seen in the fact that Nifty is turning back up from the midpoint of the range, instead of falling all the way down to 11700. “I would not recommend to trade unless either levels are disrespected,” Hathiramani said, adding that people must have direction before taking a trade, they should have inclination in one particular direction. Whether there’s a PUT spread or BUTTERFLY spread, there has to be a basic premise of direction. Hatharamani believes that for the time-being, markets are directionless and range bound with a positive bias.

Related News

Historically, whenever markets have gone into short-term trend, from expiry to expiry, there hasn’t been a situation of no trend in two weeks at a stretch. Traders evaluating a trend from September expiry to October expiry, in the first 15 days, had ample opportunity to make money. As, in the first 15 days of this month, Nifty 50 rallied 600 points. “I would not recommend traders to take hasty decisions and get into the trade, when they can not get into a trade,” Hathiramani added.

In the past 6-7 trading sessions, Nifty has witnessed range-bound movement. And ahead of today’s weekly expiry, Nifty hasn’t done anything much. Infact, last Thursday also, there wasn’t much benefit from a trading perspective. “Unless there’s a movement of 1.5-2 per cent, I don’t trade,” Hathiramani said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. CAFEINVEST
  4. Nifty 50 headed for 12300 in 2-3 weeks? Bulls in control watch this crucial resistance level | INTERVIEW
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Buy these two PSU stocks for over 12% gains; Nifty’s strength may push it past 12,200 in near term
2Fundamentally strong companies likely to mull IPO as route for future growth, capital needs
3Should you buy stocks which gained 100% or more on listing? Things to know for IPO investing | INTERVIEW