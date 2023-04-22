Investors need to focus on personal portfolio RoR instead of over optimising win rate

By Jimeet Modi

In today’s highly competitive investment environment, investors are often too focused on achieving a 100 percent win rate. They tend to average losers and hold onto losing positions for too long, which leads to sub-optimal results and underperformance at an overall portfolio level. However, investors need to shift their focus from winning every trade to achieving an overall personal portfolio rate of return. Investors must realise that achieving a 100 percent win rate is nearly impossible. Even the most successful investors have losses in their portfolios. By focusing solely on winning every trade, investors may miss out on opportunities to generate alpha at an overall portfolio level. Investors need to be focused on their personal rate of return (RoR) at a portfolio level rather than obsessing over individual trades. Investors must accept that even a 60 percent win rate is outstanding as long as they are generating alpha at an overall portfolio level. Investors should focus on maximizing their returns by diversifying their investments across asset classes, sectors, and regions.

A diversified portfolio approach can help mitigate risk and increase returns. It is common for investors to become fixated on their win rate, even for small positions that may have little impact on their overall portfolio returns. In some cases, investors may add or average positions simply to avoid taking a loss, even when it makes little sense from a portfolio perspective. This type of behaviour can lead to sub-optimal results and underperformance at an overall portfolio level.

Furthermore, investors need to change their current behaviour by cutting losers (stocks) faster and avoiding averaging losing positions. Focusing on the overall portfolio rate of return and outperformance will encourage investors to take a more proactive approach to their investments. By regularly reviewing their portfolio and reallocating funds to better-performing stocks, investors can maximize their portfolio’s returns and reduce risk.

In conclusion, investors need to shift their focus from achieving a 100 percent win rate to achieving an overall personal portfolio rate of return. A diversified portfolio approach, regular reviews, and a long-term perspective can help investors outperform and succeed without worrying about a few positions. By taking a disciplined and strategic approach, investors can achieve their investment goals and create wealth over time.

(Jimeet Modi is Founder & CEO of SAMCO Group. Views expressed are author’s own.)