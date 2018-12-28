Investment tips: Three key takeaways from a volatile stock market in 2018

Published: December 28, 2018 2:58 PM

Year 2018 was the year full of multiple economic events, which lead to the rise of volatile market conditions. There are certain key takeaways from the 2018 volatile market, which every investor should know about.

Stock Market Tips, Golden Tips For Stock Market, Tips For Investment In market, Golden Tips For Investment, Tips For Investment, कमाई के गोल्डेन टिप्स, शेयर बाजार से कमाई, Wareen Buffett, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, RK DamaniStock Market Tips: Have stocks and positions in a number of sectors, preferably least correlated to each other.

By- Rahul Jain, Head – Personal Wealth Advisory, Edelweiss

Year 2018 was the year full of multiple economic events, which lead to the rise of volatile market conditions. It was difficult to handle the ups and downs in the market. However, there are certain key takeaways from the 2018 volatile market, which every investor should know about.

Trade small, for bigger moves

Higher volatility means the price will traverse larger territory. Since price swings will be large, the ability of smaller positions to make meaningful profits is significant. Smaller positions also allow you to have better cash management for derivative margins. Stop loss levels become more logical when you trade with positions which are manageable for wild moves.

Diversify even in trading

Do not focus on a particular sector. Have stocks and positions in a number of sectors, preferably least correlated to each other. This allows cool heads to prevail when markets move wildly. The trick is to keep the universe small, but diverse.

Also read: HC rejects Patanjali’s ‘Swadeshi’ logic: Why Ramdev’s Divya Pharmacy was told to share benefits with locals

Always maintain perspective

History shows that, stock market has been able to recover from declines and can still provide investors with positive long-term returns. It is essential for every investor (seasoned or budding) to remember that downturns are normal and short – lived, hence always maintain perspective.

Keeping it simple and sticking to your rules is most important in volatile markets. Adapting to changing instability and keeping an eye out for options implied volatility, daily high-low swings, open interest and volumes should be a trading ritual. Make optimal use of these key takeaways and brace yourself for 2019!

(This article is authored by Rahul Jain, Head – Personal Wealth Advisory, Edelweiss. Views expressed in the article are author’s own)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. CAFEINVEST
  4. Investment tips: Three key takeaways from a volatile stock market in 2018
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition