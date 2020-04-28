Priti Rathi Gupta, managing director, Anand Rathi Group and founder of women’s financial planning platform LXME.

With current market volatility, this is a great time to invest money, if one makes an informed decision and is willing to invest for a long-term, Priti Rathi Gupta, managing director, Anand Rathi Group and founder of women’s financial planning platform LXME, told Financial Express Online. Among other things, she also talks about the risks associated with short-term investments, why it is important for women to take charge of their own wealth and the company’s plans to bring the idea of sisterhood or women community even closer to reality. Edited excerpts of Priti Rathi Gupta’s conversation with Prachi Gupta:

You started working at the age of 16 years. How has the journey been so far? What kind of financial advice can you give to women from your experience?

I started interning with my father and got an idea about the stock market from there. That internship time has definitely helped me to get introduced to the financial world. In India, we do not have a holistic education system like western countries where a mix of humanities and other courses are taught to children. Women should intern at an early stage to get a flavour of the world out there and also to understand if it is something that they want to pursue.

Why would people choose to invest with your firm LXME over banks or other instruments?

So the idea behind building LXME was to provide support to women. This platform is not for men and men have different financial needs than women. Women face many lows in their careers. Marriage happens, it slows down their career and so on. Women are not seen as in-charge of their money. In the last three years, we had an indicative return rate of 9.6% on short-term investments as against some banks which offer 2% interest on savings accounts.

These are unprecedented times. Markets are crashing due to coronavirus. How do you assure your investors of good returns or maybe even returns higher than other instruments?

For making long-time investments, it is a good time to start as the markets are extremely volatile. Anyone who makes an investment right now with a well-informed choice is sure to make money. There are always risks associated with short-term investments. We have to first ensure that the returns we are offering are higher than inflation.

How much is Anand Rathi group a part of this initiative?

LXME is bootstrapped by Anand Rathi. It is completely under Anand Rathi group.

We as feminists talk about women liberation and breaking the shackles of patriarchy. How feasible do you think that idea is in a world which is still largely patriarchal. Do you feel uneasy that a project so close to your heart still carries the Anand Rathi tag?

We are not using Anand Rathi name because it is a male name, we are using it because of it being a legacy. We wanted our project to have a trusted name behind it.

What kind of growth have you seen since inception?

While the project was launched three years ago, it was rolled out full fledged just four months ago only after securing necessary permissions. We already have about 1,000 customers.

What are your goals for the next five years?

We are looking to start a community platform both online and offline so that our users can communicate with each other. We are also looking to have at least 100,000 women investors with us who regularly invest.