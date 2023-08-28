scorecardresearch
Despite a strong dollar, high treasury yields, rupee clocks gains; rupee futures to trade in 83.80-83.50 band

Despite a robust dollar and high treasury yields, the Rupee rose last week. Its surge was influenced by reports of the RBI directing certain banks to refrain from new arbitrage positions in the non-deliverable forward market.

Written by Guest
currency
The easing of crude oil prices and increased inflows in the equity markets further bolstered the rupee's strong performance.

By Raj Deepka Singh

Rupee appreciated in the previous week despite a strong dollar and elevated treasury yields. Rupee gained strength on reports that RBI has asked some banks to stop taking fresh arbitrage positions in the non-deliverable forward’s market. Additionally, softening crude oil prices and inflows in the equity markets aided sharp gains in rupee. 

We expect the Dollar index to face hurdles near 104.70 levels and slip back towards 103.20 levels amid expectation of correction in US treasury yields and rise in risk appetite in the global markets. Market sentiments may improve as fresh data from major countries across the globe showed business activity slumped by more than expected in August, raising hopes that central banks may end its rate hike campaign. Additionally, a slew of disappointing economic data from China bolstered hopes for more Chinese stimulus measures. Moreover, the forecast for upcoming economic data from the US seems to signal that the economy is feeling the heat of the aggressive rate hikes, giving more incentive to the central bank to remain less hawkish than anticipated and interest rates could be nearing their peak. 

US ISM Manufacturing PMI data is likely to show that activity in the sector contracted for the 10th consecutive month. Non-farm payrolls data is projected to show that a smaller number of jobs were added to the economy in June 2023, indicating that the US labor market is cooling down gradually, which could ease pressure on inflation. CB consumer confidence data is likely to show that US consumer confidence continued to ebb and PCE price index is anticipated to show inflation continued to ease but with slower pace.

We expect Rupee to face a hurdle near 83.00 level amid expectation of correction in dollar and US treasury yields and softening of crude oil prices. Further, India’s economic growth is likely to accelerate to around 7.8% in April-June 2023 period compared to 6.1% recorded in the previous quarter. We expect the USDINR pair to appreciate further towards 82.20 levels in this week as long as it sustains below level of 83.00. Only a close above 83.00 levels may reverse the trend and open the door for 83.30/83.50 levels.

For Monday Rupee future maturing on Aug 29th may trade in a range of 83.80-83.50 levels.

(Raj Deepka Singh, Analyst – F&O, Commodity, & Currency, ICICIdirect. Views expressed are the author’s own. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.)

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 28-08-2023 at 11:31 IST

