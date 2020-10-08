Buy these two stocks with strong support on charts as Nifty continues to be ruled by bulls
Updated: Oct 08, 2020 8:44 AM
After touching a low of 10790 and finding support close to the 200-day SMA, the Nifty has rallied smartly in the last two weeks.
Given the strength and support of the various sectors which have helped to push the Nifty index higher, there is a good possibility that the Nifty could now be headed towards the next major intermediate highs of 11794-12013 in the near term.
By Subash Gangadharan
After touching a low of 10790 and finding support close to the 200-day SMA, the Nifty has rallied smartly in the last two weeks. In the process, it has taken out a downward sloping trendline that has held down its recent highs. The Nifty index has also closed above the 20-day and 50 day SMA, which is a positive signal.
Technical indicators too are giving positive signals for the short term as the Nifty has moved above the 20-day and 50-day SMA. The 14-day RSI too is in rising mode, indicating that momentum is picking up.
Given the strength and support of the various sectors which have helped to push the Nifty index higher, there is a good possibility that the Nifty could now be headed towards the next major intermediate highs of 11794-12013 in the near term. Any corrections are likely to find support around the 11400 levels.
After falling sharply and finding support at the 6270 levels which coincide with the 200-day EMA, Maruti has surged higher and resumed its uptrend. With the intermediate and long term technical patterns looking positive on the charts, this augurs well for the uptrend to continue.
Technical indicators too are giving positive signals as the stock trades above the 20-day SMA and 50-day SMA. The 14-day RSI too is in rising mode.
We therefore recommend buying Maruti between 6900 and 7055. CMP is 7051.1. Targets are at 7570, while stop loss is at 6800.