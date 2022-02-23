Buy Reliance Industries, ONGC, Infosys stocks, charts show bullish trend; Nifty’s support at 17000

Technically, although the index recovered sharply from the day’s lowest point, the short term formation of the index is still on the weak side

By Shrikant Chouhan

On Tuesday, due to weak global cues and uncertain geo political issues, the benchmark indices opened with a gap down. But one more time the index took the support near the 200 day SMA and registered an intraday pullback rally. From the day’s lowest levels, the Nifty 50/ BSE Sensex recovered over 235/900 points. Among sectors, almost all the major sectoral indices witnessed selling pressure but Media and Reality corrected sharply, both down over 2.75 percent.

Technically, although the index recovered sharply from the day’s lowest point, the short term formation of the index is still on the weak side. On daily and intraday charts, the index is holding lower top formation indicating further weakness from current levels. We are of the view that, 17000/57000 would be the immediate support for the bulls, above which the pullback could continue till 17150-17225/57500-57750. On the flip side, below 17000/57000 mark, the selling pressure is likely to increase. Below the same the chances of hitting 16900-16825/56700-56450 would turn bright.

Technical stocks to buy

ONGC

BUY, CMP: Rs 164.95, TARGET: Rs 175, SL: Rs 160

After the vertical rally from the lows of 130 to 170, the counter got stuck in a range for the last few weeks. Currently, it is trading in an inverse head and shoulder chart pattern which hints at a fresh breakout move from current levels.

Infosys

BUY, CMP: Rs 1,734.35, TARGET: Rs 1,820, SL: Rs 1,699

For the past few weeks, the counter has been trading in a symmetrical triangle chart pattern along with decent volume activity. Furthermore, on the daily scale, a rebound is seen from its important support levels which suggest that the counter has enough potential for upside in the coming horizon.

Hindalco Industries

BUY, CMP: Rs 516.2, TARGET: Rs 543, SL: Rs 505

Post decline a strong reversal is seen from its important retracement zone. Moreover, the formation of a bullish Marubozu candlestick pattern with incremental volume activity suggests a strong up move in the counter.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)

BUY, CMP: Rs 2,389, TARGET: Rs 2,510, SL: Rs 2,340

The stock is trading in a range-bound movement with a higher low series on the daily and intraday charts. Therefore, upward movement from the current level is very likely to remain in the near term.

(Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities. Views expressed are the author’s own.)