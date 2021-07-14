Buy HDFC, Axis Bank, Lupin, M&M stocks to pocket gains; Nifty support at 15,700-15,750

Buying on dips would be the ideal strategy for the trades, said an analyst. Image: Reuters

By Shrikant Chouhan

After a muted last week’s price action, this week’s opening was positive but post strong opening once again the Nifty 50 / BSE Sensex took resistance near 15780/ 52700 and corrected sharply. Despite sharp intraday fall indices one more time held 15630/52220 support level and reversed sharply. In contrast to Monday’s trade, today the market sustained after the initial round of profit-taking and quickly reversed back to 15800/52700 levels, which is broadly positive for the benchmark indices. Purely under the leadership of financials, the market has managed to close above the levels of 15800/52700.

Technically, it’s a bullish continuation formation and with the help of it, the Nifty/Sensex would again hit the tall wall of 15900/15930 (53000/53100). On a daily basis, 10 and 20 days SMAs offered sacrosanct support to the short-term trend that would act as the final stop loss for holding any long positions. On Wednesday 15900/15930 (53000/53100) would be major hurdles and support would be at 15730/52500 and 15700/52400 levels. Buying on dips would be the ideal strategy for the trades. Sector-specific, uptrend continuation texture likely to continue in the Banking and Metal stocks.

Technical stocks to buy

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC)

BUY, CMP: Rs 2,544.9, TARGET: Rs 2,670, SL: Rs 2,490

Post formation of the double bottom chart pattern, a strong recovery is seen in the counter with incremental volume activity on the daily chart, additionally, the stock has given a breakout of the supply trend line which endorses reversal of the trend for further up move.

Lupin

BUY, CMP: Rs 1,165.1, TARGET: Rs 1,220, SL: Rs 1,140

Post correction from the highs of around 1250 the stock went into an accumulation phase, eventually, it has formed a rounding bottom chart formation with rising volume and retreated from the lower levels for a fresh leg of uptrend in coming trading sessions.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)

BUY, CMP: Rs 781.15, TARGET: Rs 820, SL: Rs 765

On the monthly scale, the stock has presented a robust rally and presently the counter is trading in a range forming the Symmetrical triangle chart pattern. However, the recent price action indicates a strong breakout is very likely in the coming time horizon.

Axis Bank

BUY, CMP: Rs 770.75, TARGET: Rs 810, SL: Rs 755

The stock is into a gradual up move with higher high and higher low chart formation on the daily chart. However, on a broader time frame, the breakout from the Inverse Head and Shoulder chart pattern is evident which indicates a strong bullish movement to persist in the near term.

(Shrikant Chouhan is Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities. Views expressed are the author’s own.)