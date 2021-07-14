Buy HDFC, Axis Bank, Lupin, M&M stocks to pocket gains; Nifty support at 15,700-15,750

On Wednesday 15900/15930 (53000/53100) would be major hurdles and support would be at 15730/52500 and 15700/52400 levels.
By Shrikant Chouhan
After a muted last week’s price action, this week’s opening was positive but post strong opening once again the Nifty 50 / BSE Sensex took resistance near 15780/ 52700 and corrected sharply. Despite sharp intraday fall indices one more time held 15630/52220 support level and reversed sharply. In contrast to Monday’s trade, today the market sustained after the initial round of profit-taking and quickly reversed back to 15800/52700 levels, which is broadly positive for the benchmark indices. Purely under the leadership of financials, the market has managed to close above the levels of 15800/52700.
Technically, it’s a bullish continuation formation and with the help of it, the Nifty/Sensex would again hit the tall wall of 15900/15930 (53000/53100). On a daily basis, 10 and 20 days SMAs offered sacrosanct support to the short-term trend that would act as the final stop loss for holding any long positions. On Wednesday 15900/15930 (53000/53100) would be major hurdles and support would be at 15730/52500 and 15700/52400 levels. Buying on dips would be the ideal strategy for the trades. Sector-specific, uptrend continuation texture likely to continue in the Banking and Metal stocks.
Technical stocks to buy
Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC)
BUY, CMP: Rs 2,544.9, TARGET: Rs 2,670, SL: Rs 2,490
Post formation of the double bottom chart pattern, a strong recovery is seen in the counter with incremental volume activity on the daily chart, additionally, the stock has given a breakout of the supply trend line which endorses reversal of the trend for further up move.
Lupin
BUY, CMP: Rs 1,165.1, TARGET: Rs 1,220, SL: Rs 1,140
Post correction from the highs of around 1250 the stock went into an accumulation phase, eventually, it has formed a rounding bottom chart formation with rising volume and retreated from the lower levels for a fresh leg of uptrend in coming trading sessions.
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)
BUY, CMP: Rs 781.15, TARGET: Rs 820, SL: Rs 765
On the monthly scale, the stock has presented a robust rally and presently the counter is trading in a range forming the Symmetrical triangle chart pattern. However, the recent price action indicates a strong breakout is very likely in the coming time horizon.
Axis Bank
BUY, CMP: Rs 770.75, TARGET: Rs 810, SL: Rs 755
The stock is into a gradual up move with higher high and higher low chart formation on the daily chart. However, on a broader time frame, the breakout from the Inverse Head and Shoulder chart pattern is evident which indicates a strong bullish movement to persist in the near term.
(Shrikant Chouhan is Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities. Views expressed are the author’s own.)
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.