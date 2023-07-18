Bank Nifty support near 44,200; Nifty trade sentiment is ‘buy on dips’

By Manojh Vayalar

The July series Nifty futures started with a premium of around 95 points for the current month. For the Nifty futures, FIIs maintained around 40% short positions, lower than the last month’s series, which is now currently around 30% shorts. The index witnessed a long buildup rally since the start of this series. We believe that a dip in the Index could be an opportunity to enter into longs and hence, the Buy on Dips is the trade sentiment in Nifty.

For Nifty, 19,000-19,600 should be the immediate range for July and we believe that the Nifty should be positively biased. Only if the Nifty spot closes below 19,000, some profit booking might be seen. The VIX for the Nifty has been more or less at around 12% w.r.t 11% during the last monthly expiry implying limited nervousness.

FIIs started this series with Long’s position in Index of around 66% vs 34% index shorts last month which are currently around 30% as of yesterday. For the Nifty, the IVs for the options stayed at around 11 levels in yesterday’s trade implying possible short straddles at 19,300 strikes. For the Bank Nifty 27th July, 45,000 strike call option has the highest open interest implying resistance around 45,500 – 45,600. Bank Nifty has strong support near 44,200 levels. For the Nifty, the VWAP (Volume weighted average price) of Nifty July Futures is around 19,000 implying that to be the support. Above this, Nifty is to be positively biased for the short term towards 19,600.

With FIIs having lower short positions in the Index, currently less than the last month, we expect Nifty could face some resistance at the higher levels. The ratio between Bank Nifty and Nifty is currently at 2.31, this ratio has a support at 2.30 and resistance near 2.37. We don’t expect Nifty to outperform as it faces resistance at higher levels. Sector-wise Auto, Pharma, Cement & Media look positive in Nifty.

Nifty Short Straddle:

Sell 27th July 19300 CE@ 275;

Sell 27th July 19300 PE @ 155;

Net Premium @ 430, SLOSS @550;

Target @ 250.

