Here's the live share price of Cadsys (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cadsys (India)
|-4.98
|-22.54
|-23.59
|8.64
|-23.53
|-20.81
|19.43
|L&T Technology Services
|1.22
|11.72
|-4.62
|-7.75
|-14.45
|-5.32
|-0.53
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-6.01
|-8.08
|2.48
|2.39
|7.05
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Netweb Technologies India
|9.18
|16.74
|14.79
|55.69
|130.07
|77.18
|40.24
|Sagility
|0.62
|5.38
|2.01
|-10.46
|-5.78
|14.20
|8.29
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.37
|14.81
|18.99
|-4.47
|-24.33
|23.78
|7.42
|eClerx Services
|-4.14
|17.82
|11.01
|-15.10
|-14.01
|26.18
|20.46
|eMudhra
|16.11
|22.45
|0.44
|6.04
|-30.10
|6.67
|15.88
|Route Mobile
|-2.17
|-4.81
|-8.54
|-9.75
|-39.59
|-29.09
|-22.98
|RPSG Ventures
|-1.62
|3.01
|-6.55
|18.07
|3.82
|19.84
|6.67
|BLS E-Services
|3.29
|16.25
|54.65
|85.43
|64.57
|-5.33
|-3.23
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|0.71
|0.30
|-19.40
|-27.72
|-46.38
|9.18
|5.41
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-8.15
|-4.05
|-5.90
|-14.82
|-26.75
|-27.25
|-17.38
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|1.30
|4.16
|1.52
|0.85
|-20.78
|-25.64
|-22.56
|Aurum Proptech
|2.77
|1.26
|27.21
|27.14
|23.21
|16.99
|29.03
|Creative Newtech
|12.45
|43.08
|76.98
|60.35
|78.08
|28.04
|36.85
|One Point One Solutions
|4.99
|8.51
|1.31
|21.90
|28.61
|29.70
|60.75
|Alldigi Tech
|-0.29
|-0.31
|-2.49
|-10.24
|-24.31
|10.87
|13.01
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|-0.42
|-8.73
|-12.84
|-12.73
|-45.52
|-5.42
|4.59
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|3.73
|-1.53
|4.83
|1.70
|-28.12
|37.79
|10.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cadsys (India) has declined 23.53% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.45%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.05%), Netweb Technologies India (130.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Cadsys (India) has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.53%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|64.61
|58.57
|10
|66.8
|61.81
|20
|66.86
|62.79
|50
|56.55
|58.99
|100
|51.29
|57.56
|200
|60.8
|66.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cadsys (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 52.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Cadsys (India) fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Cadsys (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1992PLC014558 and registration number is 014558. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing activities including report writing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cadsys (India) is ₹53.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cadsys (India) is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Cadsys (India) is ₹53.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cadsys (India) are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cadsys (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cadsys (India) is ₹74.40 and 52-week low of Cadsys (India) is ₹35.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cadsys (India) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -22.54% for the past month, -23.59% over 3 months, -23.53% over 1 year, -20.81% across 3 years, and 19.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cadsys (India) are -1.74 and 1.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global