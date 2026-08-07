What is the share price of Cadsys (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cadsys (India) is ₹53.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Cadsys (India)? The Cadsys (India) is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cadsys (India)? The market cap of Cadsys (India) is ₹53.46 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cadsys (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cadsys (India) are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cadsys (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cadsys (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cadsys (India) is ₹74.40 and 52-week low of Cadsys (India) is ₹35.60 as on .

How has the Cadsys (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Cadsys (India) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -22.54% for the past month, -23.59% over 3 months, -23.53% over 1 year, -20.81% across 3 years, and 19.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cadsys (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cadsys (India) are -1.74 and 1.53 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global