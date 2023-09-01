Follow Us

Cadsys (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CADSYS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : IT Enabled Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹134.55 Closed
4.35.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cadsys (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹130.00₹135.45
₹134.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.80₹146.65
₹134.55
Open Price
₹130.00
Prev. Close
₹129.00
Volume
14,000

Cadsys (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1137.27
  • R2139.08
  • R3142.72
  • Pivot
    133.63
  • S1131.82
  • S2128.18
  • S3126.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 530.11130.32
  • 1030.77127.8
  • 2033.56121.85
  • 5030.93102.45
  • 10032.5881.06
  • 20029.9461.62

Cadsys (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.0315.52213.54201.00261.68492.78141.66
1.16-0.890.417.64-10.54148.71148.71
-0.1514.4125.2447.9159.42173.76121.28
1.782.096.8716.296.20139.04139.04
5.7518.5236.0931.6716.66-6.72-6.72
1.47-5.341.0615.1814.88251.55131.16
-0.79-4.78-11.35-23.42-32.41194.93134.40
4.3917.6657.5585.68294.64781.89465.66
0.6118.2542.4450.5719.43167.8623.39
-2.16-1.5225.2021.9513.73120.54151.79
7.9114.3435.2488.34176.581,705.88740.34
-0.825.9112.8912.32-4.50-75.63-64.97
0.689.8337.9646.5615.5085.48-35.68
23.8328.3350.7858.2240.8537.0937.09
5.2210.8534.3038.4930.05-30.95-30.95
-1.71-0.46-7.384.57-21.8948.17-37.70
-2.2017.1118.6714.10-26.45-95.75-95.75
-7.69-34.3370.4970.2862.09263.42120.61
5.682.8710.8017.68-16.3917.00-77.53
5.266.18-0.2512.9615.09109.2622.00

Cadsys (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Cadsys (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Cadsys (India) Ltd.

Cadsys (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1992PLC014558 and registration number is 014558. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing activities including report writing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nallani Chakravarthi Venkata Rangacharya
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Nallani Chakravarthi Padmaja
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sripadarajan Nagarajan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Chilakamarri Madhavi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Appalacharyulu Chilakamarri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sai Sridhar Sangineni
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cadsys (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cadsys (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Cadsys (India) Ltd. is ₹100.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cadsys (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cadsys (India) Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Cadsys (India) Ltd. is 2.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cadsys (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cadsys (India) Ltd. is ₹134.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cadsys (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cadsys (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cadsys (India) Ltd. is ₹146.65 and 52-week low of Cadsys (India) Ltd. is ₹28.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

