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Cadsys (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

CADSYS (INDIA)

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Cadsys (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹53.45 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cadsys (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹53.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.60₹74.40
₹53.45
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹53.45

Source: Dion Global

Cadsys (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cadsys (India)		-4.98-22.54-23.598.64-23.53-20.8119.43
L&T Technology Services		1.2211.72-4.62-7.75-14.45-5.32-0.53
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-6.01-8.082.482.397.05-3.95-2.39
Netweb Technologies India		9.1816.7414.7955.69130.0777.1840.24
Sagility		0.625.382.01-10.46-5.7814.208.29
Firstsource Solutions		-7.3714.8118.99-4.47-24.3323.787.42
eClerx Services		-4.1417.8211.01-15.10-14.0126.1820.46
eMudhra		16.1122.450.446.04-30.106.6715.88
Route Mobile		-2.17-4.81-8.54-9.75-39.59-29.09-22.98
RPSG Ventures		-1.623.01-6.5518.073.8219.846.67
BLS E-Services		3.2916.2554.6585.4364.57-5.33-3.23
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		0.710.30-19.40-27.72-46.389.185.41
Protean eGov Technologies		-8.15-4.05-5.90-14.82-26.75-27.25-17.38
Hinduja Global Solutions		1.304.161.520.85-20.78-25.64-22.56
Aurum Proptech		2.771.2627.2127.1423.2116.9929.03
Creative Newtech		12.4543.0876.9860.3578.0828.0436.85
One Point One Solutions		4.998.511.3121.9028.6129.7060.75
Alldigi Tech		-0.29-0.31-2.49-10.24-24.3110.8713.01
Kellton Tech Solutions		-0.42-8.73-12.84-12.73-45.52-5.424.59
IRIS RegTech Solutions		3.73-1.534.831.70-28.1237.7910.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cadsys (India) has declined 23.53% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.45%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.05%), Netweb Technologies India (130.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Cadsys (India) has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.53%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).

Cadsys (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cadsys (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
564.6158.57
1066.861.81
2066.8662.79
5056.5558.99
10051.2957.56
20060.866.79

Source: Dion Global

Cadsys (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cadsys (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 52.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Cadsys (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Cadsys (India) fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Cadsys (India)

Cadsys (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1992PLC014558 and registration number is 014558. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing activities including report writing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nallani Chakravarthi Venkata Rangacharya
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Nallani Chakravarthi Padmaja
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sripadarajan Nagarajan
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Chilakamarri Madhavi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Appalacharyulu Chilakamarri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sai Sridhar Sangineni
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cadsys (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Cadsys (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cadsys (India) is ₹53.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cadsys (India)?

The Cadsys (India) is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cadsys (India)?

The market cap of Cadsys (India) is ₹53.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cadsys (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cadsys (India) are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cadsys (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cadsys (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cadsys (India) is ₹74.40 and 52-week low of Cadsys (India) is ₹35.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cadsys (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cadsys (India) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -22.54% for the past month, -23.59% over 3 months, -23.53% over 1 year, -20.81% across 3 years, and 19.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cadsys (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cadsys (India) are -1.74 and 1.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Cadsys (India) News

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