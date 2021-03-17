  • MORE MARKET STATS

CA Rover Holdings sells 4.25 pc stake in SBI Cards for Rs 3,943 cr

By: |
March 17, 2021 9:35 PM

According to the bulk deal data available on the BSE, four crore shares of SBI Cards were offloaded by CA Rover Holdings at an average price of Rs 985.98 apiece. This translates to a deal value of Rs 3,943.92 crore.

SBI cardsOn Wednesday, shares of SBI Cards settled 4.44 per cent lower at Rs 976.75 apiece on the BSE.

CA Rover Holdings on Wednesday divested 4.25 per cent stake in SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd for Rs 3,943 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available on the BSE, four crore shares of SBI Cards were offloaded by CA Rover Holdings at an average price of Rs 985.98 apiece. This translates to a deal value of Rs 3,943.92 crore.

Related News

CA Rover Holdings is a subsidiary of Carlyle Group.

On Wednesday, shares of SBI Cards settled 4.44 per cent lower at Rs 976.75 apiece on the BSE.

As per the company’s shareholding pattern, CA Rover Holdings held 15.86 per cent stake in SBI Cards as a public shareholder at the end of December 2020.

In March 2020, SBI Cards came out with its Rs 9,000-crore initial public offer. SBI Cards is the second-largest credit card issuer in India with an 18 per cent market share.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. CA Rover Holdings sells 4.25 pc stake in SBI Cards for Rs 3943 cr
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Vedanta’s revised offer price better deal for minority shareholders, says Edelweiss
2Some crypto assets highly risky, investors may lose all their money, warns EU markets regulator
3Investor wealth tumbles by over Rs 5.55 lakh cr in four days of market decline