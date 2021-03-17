CA Rover Holdings sells 4.25 pc stake in SBI Cards for Rs 3,943 cr

According to the bulk deal data available on the BSE, four crore shares of SBI Cards were offloaded by CA Rover Holdings at an average price of Rs 985.98 apiece. This translates to a deal value of Rs 3,943.92 crore.
On Wednesday, shares of SBI Cards settled 4.44 per cent lower at Rs 976.75 apiece on the BSE.
CA Rover Holdings on Wednesday divested 4.25 per cent stake in SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd for Rs 3,943 crore through an open market transaction.
