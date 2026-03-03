Facebook Pixel Code
C2C Advanced Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

C2C ADVANCED SYSTEMS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of C2C Advanced Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹337.90 Closed
-0.87₹ -2.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:55 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

C2C Advanced Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹326.00₹355.00
₹337.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹250.15₹888.00
₹337.90
Open Price
₹326.00
Prev. Close
₹340.85
Volume
49,350

Over the last 5 years, the share price of C2C Advanced Systems has declined 5.60% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -10.36%.

C2C Advanced Systems’s current P/E of 13.15x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

C2C Advanced Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
C2C Advanced Systems		-5.06-14.85-38.82-57.56-5.64-9.17-5.60
Bharat Electronics		4.343.4212.3819.8776.3767.9354.86
Hindustan Aeronautics		-0.03-11.61-10.93-11.2223.9943.1948.01
Bharat Dynamics		2.25-3.80-14.50-13.4329.4238.8446.23
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		-1.89-6.89-7.40-5.2395.2275.5461.65
Data Patterns (India)		3.4422.9310.9325.83123.4733.9633.52
Zen Technologies		1.54-0.27-2.51-9.2529.2570.4072.38
MTAR Technologies		-0.4315.5649.37157.46194.8829.2828.16
Astra Microwave Products		6.453.608.82-6.1061.9155.1848.65
Apollo Micro Systems		-10.30-14.31-20.98-29.5194.1888.8779.42
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		1.67-4.9710.02-11.9547.2418.8511.68
AXISCADES Technologies		-2.8122.515.484.70107.0566.2997.54
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		6.041.67-3.900.9760.6941.9222.20
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		-2.64-8.37-11.40-17.14-9.88-14.48-8.96
Avantel		-1.99-7.27-7.47-12.6334.83-9.99-6.12
Rossell Techsys		6.498.42-5.38-0.91174.1610.796.34
DCX Systems		2.001.67-0.39-35.61-22.590.92-10.72
ideaForge Technology		7.921.88-2.75-14.6327.54-30.15-19.37
Krishna Defence and Allied Industries		12.4315.5948.1352.31111.5998.0870.24
NIBE		-2.88-4.00-2.48-18.116.47-14.49-8.96

Over the last one year, C2C Advanced Systems has declined 5.64% compared to peers like Bharat Electronics (76.37%), Hindustan Aeronautics (23.99%), Bharat Dynamics (29.42%). From a 5 year perspective, C2C Advanced Systems has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Electronics (54.86%) and Hindustan Aeronautics (48.01%).

C2C Advanced Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

C2C Advanced Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5360.71353.78
10373.6363.34
20375.96376.3
50420.76423.11
100518.76487.43
200582.35527.7

C2C Advanced Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, C2C Advanced Systems saw a drop in promoter holding to 75.84%, while DII stake decreased to 1.87%, FII holding fell to 1.94%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

C2C Advanced Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the C2C Advanced Systems fact sheet for more information

About C2C Advanced Systems

C2C Advanced Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Unlisted company incorporated on 21/02/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200KA2018PLC110361 and registration number is 110361. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aerospace & Defense. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 115.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Ms. Lakshmi Chandra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Murtaza Ali Soomar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kuriyedath Ramesh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Syam Sundar Venkata Appala
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shashi Gupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Lt. Gen. P J S Pannu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Neha Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kishore Soni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on C2C Advanced Systems Share Price

What is the share price of C2C Advanced Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for C2C Advanced Systems is ₹337.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is C2C Advanced Systems?

The C2C Advanced Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of C2C Advanced Systems?

The market cap of C2C Advanced Systems is ₹562.31 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of C2C Advanced Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of C2C Advanced Systems are ₹355.00 and ₹326.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of C2C Advanced Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which C2C Advanced Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of C2C Advanced Systems is ₹888.00 and 52-week low of C2C Advanced Systems is ₹250.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the C2C Advanced Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The C2C Advanced Systems has shown returns of -0.87% over the past day, -14.89% for the past month, -47.45% over 3 months, -10.36% over 1 year, -9.17% across 3 years, and -5.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of C2C Advanced Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of C2C Advanced Systems are 13.15 and 2.54 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

C2C Advanced Systems News

