Here's the live share price of C2C Advanced Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of C2C Advanced Systems has declined 5.60% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -10.36%.
C2C Advanced Systems’s current P/E of 13.15x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|C2C Advanced Systems
|-5.06
|-14.85
|-38.82
|-57.56
|-5.64
|-9.17
|-5.60
|Bharat Electronics
|4.34
|3.42
|12.38
|19.87
|76.37
|67.93
|54.86
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|-0.03
|-11.61
|-10.93
|-11.22
|23.99
|43.19
|48.01
|Bharat Dynamics
|2.25
|-3.80
|-14.50
|-13.43
|29.42
|38.84
|46.23
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|-1.89
|-6.89
|-7.40
|-5.23
|95.22
|75.54
|61.65
|Data Patterns (India)
|3.44
|22.93
|10.93
|25.83
|123.47
|33.96
|33.52
|Zen Technologies
|1.54
|-0.27
|-2.51
|-9.25
|29.25
|70.40
|72.38
|MTAR Technologies
|-0.43
|15.56
|49.37
|157.46
|194.88
|29.28
|28.16
|Astra Microwave Products
|6.45
|3.60
|8.82
|-6.10
|61.91
|55.18
|48.65
|Apollo Micro Systems
|-10.30
|-14.31
|-20.98
|-29.51
|94.18
|88.87
|79.42
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|1.67
|-4.97
|10.02
|-11.95
|47.24
|18.85
|11.68
|AXISCADES Technologies
|-2.81
|22.51
|5.48
|4.70
|107.05
|66.29
|97.54
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|6.04
|1.67
|-3.90
|0.97
|60.69
|41.92
|22.20
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|-2.64
|-8.37
|-11.40
|-17.14
|-9.88
|-14.48
|-8.96
|Avantel
|-1.99
|-7.27
|-7.47
|-12.63
|34.83
|-9.99
|-6.12
|Rossell Techsys
|6.49
|8.42
|-5.38
|-0.91
|174.16
|10.79
|6.34
|DCX Systems
|2.00
|1.67
|-0.39
|-35.61
|-22.59
|0.92
|-10.72
|ideaForge Technology
|7.92
|1.88
|-2.75
|-14.63
|27.54
|-30.15
|-19.37
|Krishna Defence and Allied Industries
|12.43
|15.59
|48.13
|52.31
|111.59
|98.08
|70.24
|NIBE
|-2.88
|-4.00
|-2.48
|-18.11
|6.47
|-14.49
|-8.96
Over the last one year, C2C Advanced Systems has declined 5.64% compared to peers like Bharat Electronics (76.37%), Hindustan Aeronautics (23.99%), Bharat Dynamics (29.42%). From a 5 year perspective, C2C Advanced Systems has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Electronics (54.86%) and Hindustan Aeronautics (48.01%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|360.71
|353.78
|10
|373.6
|363.34
|20
|375.96
|376.3
|50
|420.76
|423.11
|100
|518.76
|487.43
|200
|582.35
|527.7
In the latest quarter, C2C Advanced Systems saw a drop in promoter holding to 75.84%, while DII stake decreased to 1.87%, FII holding fell to 1.94%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the C2C Advanced Systems fact sheet for more information
C2C Advanced Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Unlisted company incorporated on 21/02/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200KA2018PLC110361 and registration number is 110361. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aerospace & Defense. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 115.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for C2C Advanced Systems is ₹337.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The C2C Advanced Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of C2C Advanced Systems is ₹562.31 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of C2C Advanced Systems are ₹355.00 and ₹326.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which C2C Advanced Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of C2C Advanced Systems is ₹888.00 and 52-week low of C2C Advanced Systems is ₹250.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The C2C Advanced Systems has shown returns of -0.87% over the past day, -14.89% for the past month, -47.45% over 3 months, -10.36% over 1 year, -9.17% across 3 years, and -5.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of C2C Advanced Systems are 13.15 and 2.54 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.