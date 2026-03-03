Here's the live share price of C K K Retail Mart along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of C K K Retail Mart has gained 3.49% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 18.73%.
C K K Retail Mart’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|C K K Retail Mart
|-0.49
|18.73
|18.73
|18.73
|18.73
|5.89
|3.49
|Nestle India
|-3.05
|-2.16
|3.04
|7.11
|17.11
|11.53
|8.92
|Britannia Industries
|-3.30
|1.31
|2.31
|0.86
|29.64
|10.54
|11.35
|Bikaji Foods International
|0.36
|-4.98
|-9.55
|-19.59
|-3.58
|20.23
|14.73
|Zydus Wellness
|-5.03
|-9.54
|-9.71
|-18.62
|22.87
|9.39
|-0.10
|Orkla India
|-0.54
|5.90
|-4.94
|-18.63
|-18.63
|-6.64
|-4.04
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|-7.49
|-14.36
|-22.38
|-26.97
|-24.06
|24.09
|20.48
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.46
|-0.76
|-9.05
|-9.08
|-7.69
|-5.28
|1.96
|Gopal Snacks
|0.68
|-4.20
|-11.36
|-20.11
|8.33
|-7.11
|-4.33
|Prataap Snacks
|-5.25
|-9.56
|-5.67
|3.16
|-2.76
|9.17
|8.67
|ADF Foods
|-8.49
|-6.29
|-5.65
|-13.87
|-16.93
|9.30
|1.94
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|-3.86
|-4.36
|-14.64
|-26.26
|-16.42
|-7.85
|-13.21
|HMA Agro Industries
|-5.72
|-3.71
|-15.80
|-17.18
|-21.27
|-24.49
|-15.51
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-3.82
|-12.18
|-19.34
|-10.72
|99.82
|29.07
|42.91
|Krishival Foods
|-0.83
|-4.36
|-30.22
|-26.09
|39.43
|8.47
|49.73
|Euro India Fresh Foods
|-3.63
|-9.34
|6.67
|-2.94
|24.45
|15.11
|18.08
|Sarveshwar Foods
|-6.65
|-9.88
|-14.92
|-52.35
|-38.40
|11.25
|49.97
|Freshara Agro Exports
|-4.63
|0.32
|23.10
|-5.95
|22.27
|12.09
|7.09
|Foods & Inns
|-4.75
|-7.98
|-24.11
|-36.75
|-36.50
|-23.62
|-8.57
|Proventus Agrocom
|0
|-4.46
|-6.25
|22.76
|-3.99
|11.66
|6.84
Over the last one year, C K K Retail Mart has gained 18.73% compared to peers like Nestle India (17.11%), Britannia Industries (29.64%), Bikaji Foods International (-3.58%). From a 5 year perspective, C K K Retail Mart has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.92%) and Britannia Industries (11.35%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|219.47
|219.12
|10
|230.34
|216.77
|20
|162.44
|0
|50
|64.98
|0
|100
|32.49
|0
|200
|16.24
|0
C K K Retail Mart Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909MH2005PLC151252 and registration number is 151252. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 301.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for C K K Retail Mart is ₹203.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The C K K Retail Mart is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of C K K Retail Mart is ₹393.56 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of C K K Retail Mart are ₹203.20 and ₹203.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which C K K Retail Mart stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of C K K Retail Mart is ₹265.25 and 52-week low of C K K Retail Mart is ₹163.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The C K K Retail Mart has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, 18.73% for the past month, 18.73% over 3 months, 18.73% over 1 year, 5.89% across 3 years, and 3.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of C K K Retail Mart are 0.00 and 7.09 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.