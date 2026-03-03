Facebook Pixel Code
C K K Retail Mart Share Price

NSE
BSE

C K K RETAIL MART

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of C K K Retail Mart along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹203.20 Closed
-4.98₹ -10.65
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:51 PM IST
C K K Retail Mart Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹203.20₹203.20
₹203.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹163.00₹265.25
₹203.20
Open Price
₹203.20
Prev. Close
₹213.85
Volume
3,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of C K K Retail Mart has gained 3.49% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 18.73%.

C K K Retail Mart’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

C K K Retail Mart Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
C K K Retail Mart		-0.4918.7318.7318.7318.735.893.49
Nestle India		-3.05-2.163.047.1117.1111.538.92
Britannia Industries		-3.301.312.310.8629.6410.5411.35
Bikaji Foods International		0.36-4.98-9.55-19.59-3.5820.2314.73
Zydus Wellness		-5.03-9.54-9.71-18.6222.879.39-0.10
Orkla India		-0.545.90-4.94-18.63-18.63-6.64-4.04
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		-7.49-14.36-22.38-26.97-24.0624.0920.48
Hindustan Foods		-0.46-0.76-9.05-9.08-7.69-5.281.96
Gopal Snacks		0.68-4.20-11.36-20.118.33-7.11-4.33
Prataap Snacks		-5.25-9.56-5.673.16-2.769.178.67
ADF Foods		-8.49-6.29-5.65-13.87-16.939.301.94
Tasty Bite Eatables		-3.86-4.36-14.64-26.26-16.42-7.85-13.21
HMA Agro Industries		-5.72-3.71-15.80-17.18-21.27-24.49-15.51
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-3.82-12.18-19.34-10.7299.8229.0742.91
Krishival Foods		-0.83-4.36-30.22-26.0939.438.4749.73
Euro India Fresh Foods		-3.63-9.346.67-2.9424.4515.1118.08
Sarveshwar Foods		-6.65-9.88-14.92-52.35-38.4011.2549.97
Freshara Agro Exports		-4.630.3223.10-5.9522.2712.097.09
Foods & Inns		-4.75-7.98-24.11-36.75-36.50-23.62-8.57
Proventus Agrocom		0-4.46-6.2522.76-3.9911.666.84

Over the last one year, C K K Retail Mart has gained 18.73% compared to peers like Nestle India (17.11%), Britannia Industries (29.64%), Bikaji Foods International (-3.58%). From a 5 year perspective, C K K Retail Mart has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.92%) and Britannia Industries (11.35%).

C K K Retail Mart Financials

C K K Retail Mart Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5219.47219.12
10230.34216.77
20162.440
5064.980
10032.490
20016.240

C K K Retail Mart Share Holding Pattern

About C K K Retail Mart

C K K Retail Mart Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909MH2005PLC151252 and registration number is 151252. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 301.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Saurabh Malhotra
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Hiral Jayeshkumar Shah
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Arpita Dilip Tari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neha Vohra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kuntal Jitendra Dave
    Independent Director

FAQs on C K K Retail Mart Share Price

What is the share price of C K K Retail Mart?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for C K K Retail Mart is ₹203.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is C K K Retail Mart?

The C K K Retail Mart is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of C K K Retail Mart?

The market cap of C K K Retail Mart is ₹393.56 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of C K K Retail Mart?

Today’s highest and lowest price of C K K Retail Mart are ₹203.20 and ₹203.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of C K K Retail Mart?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which C K K Retail Mart stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of C K K Retail Mart is ₹265.25 and 52-week low of C K K Retail Mart is ₹163.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the C K K Retail Mart performed historically in terms of returns?

The C K K Retail Mart has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, 18.73% for the past month, 18.73% over 3 months, 18.73% over 1 year, 5.89% across 3 years, and 3.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of C K K Retail Mart?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of C K K Retail Mart are 0.00 and 7.09 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

C K K Retail Mart News

