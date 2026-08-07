Here's the live share price of BYLD Capital Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BYLD Capital Finance
|0
|4.95
|4.95
|21.36
|19.92
|18.77
|22.61
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, BYLD Capital Finance has gained 19.92% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, BYLD Capital Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.5
|18.57
|10
|18.15
|18.19
|20
|17.43
|17.69
|50
|16.68
|17.11
|100
|16.92
|16.15
|200
|13.29
|14.09
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, BYLD Capital Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.64%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:05 AM IST IST
|BYLD Capital Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of In
|Jul 13, 2026, 07:54 PM IST IST
|BYLD Capital Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 09:27 PM IST IST
|Avasara Finance - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 27, 2026, 09:05 PM IST IST
|Avasara Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting- 27Th May, 2026
|May 22, 2026, 08:22 PM IST IST
|Avasara Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (
Source: Dion Global
Avasara Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899MH1994PLC216417 and registration number is 216417. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BYLD Capital Finance is ₹18.86 as on Jul 27, 2026.
The BYLD Capital Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of BYLD Capital Finance is ₹28.30 Cr as on Jul 27, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of BYLD Capital Finance are ₹18.86 and ₹18.86.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BYLD Capital Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BYLD Capital Finance is ₹18.86 and 52-week low of BYLD Capital Finance is ₹14.39 as on Jul 27, 2026.
The BYLD Capital Finance has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.95% for the past month, 4.95% over 3 months, 19.92% over 1 year, 18.77% across 3 years, and 22.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BYLD Capital Finance are -12.83 and 2.89 on Jul 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global