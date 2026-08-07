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BYLD Capital Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

BYLD CAPITAL FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of BYLD Capital Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18.86 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Jul 27, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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BYLD Capital Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.86₹18.86
₹18.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.39₹18.86
₹18.86
Open Price
₹18.86
Prev. Close
₹18.86
Volume
947

Source: Dion Global

BYLD Capital Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BYLD Capital Finance		04.954.9521.3619.9218.7722.61
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, BYLD Capital Finance has gained 19.92% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, BYLD Capital Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

BYLD Capital Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

BYLD Capital Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.518.57
1018.1518.19
2017.4317.69
5016.6817.11
10016.9216.15
20013.2914.09

Source: Dion Global

BYLD Capital Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, BYLD Capital Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.64%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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BYLD Capital Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:05 AM IST ISTBYLD Capital Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of In
Jul 13, 2026, 07:54 PM IST ISTBYLD Capital Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 09:27 PM IST ISTAvasara Finance - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 27, 2026, 09:05 PM IST ISTAvasara Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting- 27Th May, 2026
May 22, 2026, 08:22 PM IST ISTAvasara Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (

Source: Dion Global

About BYLD Capital Finance

Avasara Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899MH1994PLC216417 and registration number is 216417. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Korodi Sanjay Prabhu
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinu Mammen
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nityanand Shankar Nayak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Ravindra Kakati
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Jaya Janardanan
    Independent Director

FAQs on BYLD Capital Finance Share Price

What is the share price of BYLD Capital Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BYLD Capital Finance is ₹18.86 as on Jul 27, 2026.

What kind of stock is BYLD Capital Finance?

The BYLD Capital Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BYLD Capital Finance?

The market cap of BYLD Capital Finance is ₹28.30 Cr as on Jul 27, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of BYLD Capital Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of BYLD Capital Finance are ₹18.86 and ₹18.86.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BYLD Capital Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BYLD Capital Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BYLD Capital Finance is ₹18.86 and 52-week low of BYLD Capital Finance is ₹14.39 as on Jul 27, 2026.

How has the BYLD Capital Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The BYLD Capital Finance has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.95% for the past month, 4.95% over 3 months, 19.92% over 1 year, 18.77% across 3 years, and 22.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BYLD Capital Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BYLD Capital Finance are -12.83 and 2.89 on Jul 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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