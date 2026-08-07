What is the share price of BYLD Capital Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BYLD Capital Finance is ₹18.86 as on .

What kind of stock is BYLD Capital Finance? The BYLD Capital Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BYLD Capital Finance? The market cap of BYLD Capital Finance is ₹28.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of BYLD Capital Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of BYLD Capital Finance are ₹18.86 and ₹18.86.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BYLD Capital Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BYLD Capital Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BYLD Capital Finance is ₹18.86 and 52-week low of BYLD Capital Finance is ₹14.39 as on .

How has the BYLD Capital Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The BYLD Capital Finance has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.95% for the past month, 4.95% over 3 months, 19.92% over 1 year, 18.77% across 3 years, and 22.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BYLD Capital Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BYLD Capital Finance are -12.83 and 2.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global