Here is a quick look at some of the top buzzing stocks to watch in trade today –

Lupin: Lupin Pharma’s wholly-owned subsidiary in Canada announced the launch of Propranolol LA (long-acting) capsules, 60 mg, 80 mg, 120 mg and 160 mg, in Canada. Propranolol LA is a generic equivalent of Inderal LA, it provides an effective treatment solution since the discontinuation of Inderal LA for patients and healthcare practitioners.

OMCs: The government cut the price of cooking gas for households on Tuesday by about 18% to rein in inflation. It reduced the price by 200 rupees on a 14.2-kilogram cooking gas cylinder sold to 330 million households. The decision will impact about 100 million low-income families.

Maruti Suzuki: The largest passenger vehicle maker, in terms of sales, Maruti continues to be in focus on the back of its expansion plans. The company is looking to invest around Rs 45,000 crore to double production capacity. Speaking at the company’s annual general meeting, Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava said the company will utilise its cash reserves to double production capacity by 2031.

Hero MotoCorp: Focus on this two-wheeler maker will continue after it rolled out the aggressively priced Karizma XMR 210 at Rs 1.7 lakh.

Zomato: This counter continues to be in focus on the buzz about further stake offloading. According to recent media reports another key investor may offload a sizeable chunk.

Shriram Housing: The company is partnering with IFC for affordable green lending. IFC will be offering training and capacity building for the housing finance company’s teams on the principles and applications of the EDGE software, standards and certification system.

Central Bank of India: The bank has entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with Samunnati Financial Intermediation & Services to offer Agriculture and MSME Loans at competitive rate. The participation by both the entities in this co-Lending arrangement will result in greater expansion of portfolio by Central Bank of India and . Samunnati Financial Intermediation & Services.