Buzzing stocks to watch: Praj, SJVN, Adani Enterprises, Schaeffler

Praj Industries, Adani Enterprises and Rishabh Instruments are the top buzzing stocks to watch in trade today.

Written by FE Business
SJVN, Adani Enterprises, Schaeffler and Rishabh Instruments are the top buzzing stocks to watch in trade today. (Photo: Reuters)

Here is a quick look at the top stocks to watch out in trade today –

Praj Industries/Sugar Stocks: These stocks will be in focus as Prime Minister Modi formally launched Global Biofuels Alliance. 19 countries, 12 global bodies agree to join the alliance. It is aimed at facilitating international cooperation and intensifying the use of sustainable biofuels, along with facilitating global biofuels trade and technical support for national biofuel programmes.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Global, Singapore, a step down wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (“AGPTE”) has signed a 50-50 Joint Venture Agreement with Kowa Holdings Asia, Singapore. This is for the sales and marketing of green ammonia, green hydrogen and its derivatives produced and supplied by Adani Group.

SJVN: SJVN through its wholly owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL) has signed PPA with Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) for 18 MW Solar Power. The project will be developed on the land parcels of BBMB in the states of Himachal Pradesh & Punjab. The project is scheduled to be commissioned by August 2024.

Schaeffler: The company’s board has approved acquisition of 100% Shareholding of KRSV Innovative Auto Solutions (“Koovers”) and theShare Purchase Agreement has been signed.

Rishabh Instruments: That’s the new listing for the day. The issue price for it has been fixed at Rs 441 per share.

Ratnaveer Precision: Another listing to watch out today. The issue price for this counter has been fixed at Rs 98 a share.

First published on: 11-09-2023 at 08:38 IST

